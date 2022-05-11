Remaining indictments in Martinsville unsealed

The remaining indictments from a Martinsville Grand Jury that met on May 2 have been unsealed.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Among them was Andre Douglas King, 52, of 55 E. Church St., Martinsville, who was indicted on first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, convicted felon (non-violent) possession and transport firearm, discharge firearm in public place causing injury and reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury of another person resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment. The alleged of the incident was June 27, and King was arrested on May 6.

On the evening of June 27, Martinsville police officers responded to 1446 West Fayette St. (Maplewood Apartments) in reference to shots being fired and a man who had been shot, a Criminal Complaint states. Officers arrived and located the victim, Charles Brandon Coleman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. Throughout the investigation, security camera video was obtained from the property management.

Video from the property management’s security camera showed an altercation between the victim and a man in a camouflage shirt that evening, the report states. During the altercation a firearm was discharged by the male in the camouflage shirt, striking the victim in the left arm and right chest area, the report states. The victim fled on foot into an open area of the complex, and the suspect gathered belongings from the area of the altercation, it states. The suspect chased the victim on foot to the rear of a apartment building, drew a handgun and fired again, striking the victim in the back, it states. On June 30, a cooperating witness positively identified King as the man in the video wearing the camouflage shirt. His criminal history reflects 15 prior felony convictions, the record shows.

Other sealed indictments included:

Jonathan Lebron, 36, of 613 Emmanuel St., Apt. 3, Martinsville, conspiracy to commit robbery, entering dwelling house armed, with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson; conspiracy to enter a dwelling house, armed with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson; two counts of use or display of firearm in committing felony to wit: burglary; and two counts of conspiracy to use or display of firearm in committing felony, to wit: burglary, in relation to an incident that was alleged to have occurred on July 5.

Rachel Leanor Handy, 50, of 1101 Askin Street, Martinsville, robbery with use of firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, statutory burglary with a deadly weapon in the daytime, conspiracy to commit burglary, two charges of conspiracy to use firearm in the commission of a felony and two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in June of 2019.

Kendrick Lorenzo Redd, 46, of 1322 Root Trail: abduct by force/intimidation, date of alleged offense July 3.

Michael Antonio Earnest, 27, of 36 Ruth Court, Collinsville: four charges of distribute fentanyl with dates of alleged offenses Sept. 30, Oct. 4, Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.

Sheila Mae Foster, 61, of 35 Jonathan Way 6: Distribute Schedule I or II drugs/second or subsequent offense and distribute schedule IV, alleged offense date March 12.

Justin Mitchell Harris, 29, of 300 Frog Hollow Road, Bassett: six charges of sell schedule I or II, and three charges of distribute Schedule IV, in June of 2021.

Billy Ray Manns Jr., 37, of 3316 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett: Distribute cocaine, third offense, date of alleged offense Aug. 13.

Melinda Gail Marshall, 59, of 430 Apple Tree Circle, Martinsville: DUI, 1st, failure to carry license, drive uninsured motor vehicle, failure to obey lane marking and improper backing/turning on June 1, 2021.

Steven Douglas Martin, 49, of 735 Stultz Road, Martinsville: two charges of sell and possess schedule I or II, third or subsequent offense with alleged incident dates of Oct. 7 and Dec. 14.

Thomas Darryl Moore, 53, of 48 Sanville School Road, Bassett: Distribute hydrocodone, alleged offense date Sept. 17.

Melvin Louis Moyer, 68, of 615 Wall Street, Martinsville: four charges of distribute schedule I or II drugs, second or subsequent offense with dates of alleged offenses April 13, 2021; May 11, 2021; July 13; and Sept. 14.

Damien Lee Prater, 25, of 2104 Penn Store Road, Spencer: stealing property belonging to Roselawn Funeral Home, with value of property more than $1,000, between July 3 and March 23. He was indicted for obtain money by false pretense, enter structure to commit assault and battery and grand larceny.

Amber Dawn Rea, 40, of 537 Centerville Road, Axton: four charges of sell schedule I or II, twice on both alleged dates of Aug. 31 and Aug. 4.

Ronrico Antonio Taylor, 46, of 1446 W Fayette St., Martinsville: distribute schedule I or II drugs, second or subsequent offense on March 31.

Christopher Allen Traylor, 54, of 917 Askin St., Martinsville: distribute a schedule I or II drug on a second or subsequent offense with date of alleged offense March 12, 2021.

Jacqueline Renee Towery, 24, of 167 Chadmore Drive, Fieldale: DUI, second within 5 years, driving suspended operator license and refuse breath test on May 1, 2021, arrested on May 5, 2022.

Kelly Renae Trull, 34, of 104 Roselawn Heights: three charges of selling, giving or distributing schedule III drugs on June 30, 2020.

