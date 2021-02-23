Remaining indictments in Martinsville unsealed

The remaining 10 indictments from a Martinsville Grand Jury have been unsealed.

There were 109 issued against 56 defendants on Feb. 8, but 10 were sealed to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants before being arrested.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.

The remaining 10 were:

Deandre Hamlett Bradley, 24, Martinsville, assault and battery of a family or household member, taking, stealing and or carrying away on or about Aug. 27.

Lecoy Antwaine Carter, 42, Martinsville, failure to appear on or about July 21, 2011.

Brandon Lamar Dishmon, 37, Axton, taking and driving a motor vehicle without owner's consent on or about Nov. 7.

Tyran Oneal Durham, 39, Martinsville, assault and battery on or about June 22.

Thaddeus Ronaldo Foddrell, 33, Martinsville, possessing cocaine, taking motor vehicle without permission, forcibly impeding and resisting arrest, public intoxication on or about Oct. 2, 2019.

Samuel Lamont Foreman, 50, Martinsville, selling oxycodone on or about Oct. 7.

Vincent Austin Holland, 60, Martinsville, intimidating or impeding by force a law enforcement officer on or about April 20.

Lonnie Eugene Kennedy, 43, Martinsville, assault and battery, destroying, defacing and damaging personal property on or about July 13.

Jarrodd Lenard Redd, 41, Martinsville, two counts assault and battery of a family or household member on or about Sept. 13.

Cheryl Ann Sowers, 45, Martinsville, possessing heroin, possessing methamphetamines on or about May 23.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.