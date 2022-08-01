Remaining indictments unsealed in Martinsville

Indictments against 31 people were sealed on Monday, July 25, when a Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 177 indictments.
Those indictments against were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants prior to being arrested. Those indictments were unsealed on Monday, Aug. 1, and were part of 120 direct indictments and 57 certified indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Unsealed indictments
- Diana Denise Adkins, 32, Ridgeway: Two counts distribute schedule I/II drugs, second or subsequent offense; two counts conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs, second or subsequent offense.
- Antonio DeMarquee Belcher, 41, Martinsville: Four counts sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Joshua O'Keith Belcher, 32, Martinsville: Four counts sell schedule I/II drugs, two counts conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Kenneth Wayne Belcher Jr. 41, Martinsville: Sell or distribute marijuana.
- Peadro Diene Cabiness, 48, Martinsville: Six counts sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Shunta Morval Carter, 38, Martinsville: Sell or possess schedule I/II drugs, third or subsequent offense.
- Terrance Antwian Carter, 29, Martinsville: Five counts sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Roneisha Diane Coles, 24, Martinsville: Two counts sell schedule I/II drugs, two counts conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Gregory Alan Copening, 61, Martinsville: Sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Bobby Lee Davis, 48, Axton: Three counts sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Jaquail Marquise Dodson, 27, Martinsville: Six counts distribute schedule I/II drugs, second or subsequent offense; conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs, second or subsequent offense.
- Charleta Nikkia Giggets, 34, Martinsville: Use of identifying information to defraud, obtain money or property by false pretense.
- Benjamin McCoy Gilbert, 60, Martinsville: Two counts sell schedule I/II drugs, second or subsequent offense.
- Quinn Lamar Hairston, 33, Stanleytown: Two counts sell schedule I/II drugs, conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- William Robert Hairston, 60, Martinsville: Seven counts sell or possess schedule I/II drugs, third or subsequent offense.
- Richard Dale Hankins Sr., 62, Collinsville: Three counts sell or distribute schedule III drugs.
- Terri Lee Hensley, 63, Ridgeway: Sell or distribute schedule III drugs.
- Anthony Maurice Hodge, 45, Martinsville: Possess a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice.
- Alison Gray Howell, 38, Ridgeway: Possess firearm while possess drugs, possess a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts possess with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs; two counts distribute schedule IV drugs.
- Harold Milton Johnson, 62, Bassett: Possess a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in a public place.
- Joshua Cenewulf Kreul, 42, Martinsville: Two counts sell schedule I/II drugs, two counts conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Jarriet Deonta Muse, 31, Martinsville: Sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Danielle Nicole Pritchett, 36, Martinsville: Five counts sell schedule I/II drugs.
- James Edward Richardson Jr., 38, Collinsville: Four counts distribute schedule I/II drugs, second or subsequent offense.
- Elissa Marie Rodriguez, 37, Martinsville: Two counts sell schedule I/II drugs, conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Chastiana Zavierra Smith, 27, Martinsville: Sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Antwan Dominique Thomas, 38, Martinsville: Four counts sell schedule I/II, third or subsequent offense; two counts distribute schedule IV drugs.
- Stanley Lavonte Turner Jr., 21, Martinsville: Four counts sell schedule I/II drugs.
- Akeem Rashawn Watkins, 39, Rocky Mount: Sell schedule I/II drugs, possess schedule I/II drugs, possess firearm by a convicted felon, possess firearm while possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Jasmine Semone Williams, 32, Martinsville: Sell schedule I/II drugs, conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Deonte Levon Witcher, 34, Martinsville: Three counts sell schedule I/II drugs.