Remaining trio charged with murder, conspiracy in death of former deputy's wife face judge

Former Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Lee Morse and two other people were back in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday morning to face charges that the three conspired to kill Morse’s wife.

Morse, 66, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County, who entered the courtroom wearing an orange prison suit, handcuffs and shackles, is charged with the first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found on May 13 in her bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

Morse is represented by Martinsville attorney Michael McPheeters, who sat with his client in the courtroom. Morse occasionally leaned over and spoke through a mask and into the ear of his attorney.

Morse was followed later into court by a woman and a man whom investigators say were part of the plan to murder Pamela Morse.

Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan entered also wearing an orange prison suit. Rogers is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. She is represented by Danville attorney Jason Eisner.