Remaining trio charged with murder, conspiracy in death of former deputy's wife face judge

Former Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Lee Morse and two other people were back in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday morning to face charges that the three conspired to kill Morse’s wife.
Morse, 66, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County, who entered the courtroom wearing an orange prison suit, handcuffs and shackles, is charged with the first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found on May 13 in her bed with a gunshot wound to the head.
Morse is represented by Martinsville attorney Michael McPheeters, who sat with his client in the courtroom. Morse occasionally leaned over and spoke through a mask and into the ear of his attorney.
Morse was followed later into court by a woman and a man whom investigators say were part of the plan to murder Pamela Morse.
Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan entered also wearing an orange prison suit. Rogers is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. She is represented by Danville attorney Jason Eisner.
Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke, entered the courtroom wearing a striped prison uniform. Charges against him are identical to that of Rogers. Martinsville attorney Perry Harrold is representing Russell.
“This is one of probably several times we’ll meet in court before a trial date is set,” Eisner said outside of the courtroom at the end of the hearing. “At some point the lawyers and the judge will decide on a trial or whatever it’s going to be.”
Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, Morse’s alleged lover, also was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, but she died last month of an apparent overdose while in the Henry County Jail.
Fitzgerald notified deputies in the Henry County jail that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.
Support Local Journalism
Henry County Public Safety responded to the jail and transported Fitzgerald to Sovah-Martinsville. When Fitzgerald arrived at the hospital, she was described as “alert, coherent and not displaying any signs of medical distress,” the release said.
Fitzgerald was admitted to the hospital and died overnight.
An autopsy performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke did not show any obvious signs of trauma or foul play.
Tracie Cooper, district administrator at the Medical Examiner’s Office, said Monday morning that the toxicology tests of Fitzgerald’s autopsy are pending.
The murder charges emerged on May 13 after David Morse reported that he arrived home from work that morning and found his wife dead of an apparent gunshot wound and her 2010 Jeep Compass missing.
The Virginia State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office because David Morse is a retired investigator with HCSO.
VSP’s investigators determined that David Morse, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers devised a plan to kill Pamela Morse when David Morse was not at home.
Russell was found in Franklin County with Pamela Morse’s missing Jeep.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Awbrey Watts told Judge David Williams on Monday morning that a digital copy of the prosecution’s complete discovery had been made available to each of the three attorneys representing Morse, Rogers and Russell.
Williams attempted to schedule the next hearing for all three defendants in December but could not find a day during the month when all three attorneys were available at the same time.
Williams then offered Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. to McPheeters, Harold and Eisner, and the next hearing date was scheduled.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.