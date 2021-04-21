Residents react to the murder convictions against Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd Jr.

The verdict was quick and clear in the case against Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin: guilty of all charges.

A jury in Minneapolis was quick an unanimous in holding Chauvin accountable for the death of George Floyd Jr., the man on whose neck he kneeled for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Until George Floyd died.

That brutal death, caught on video by onlookers and replaced hundreds of times since last May 25, cast the nation into unrest about yet another person of color dying in a confrontation with police.

Black Lives Matters demonstrations emerged in many cities and towns as residents lashed out against what they had seen. There were two gatherings for unity in Martinsville and Henry County.

Chauvin could spend dozens of years in prison for murdering Floyd, and man residents across the country, particularly African-Americans, were relaxing and celebrating in what they saw as justice prevailing against a police officer, something many weren’t expecting.

That the outcome was so decisive and so quick and so meaningful to so many has not been lost anywhere across the country.