Retired investigator found guilty of his wife's murder

Morse "was nervous and said he was afraid Tanna Fitzgerald was going to show up at his house," Wade said. "He spent the night of May 13 at his sister's house in Patrick County."

Wade testified that investigators learned that Fitzgerald had been seen walking along the U.S. 220 bypass near a rock quarry, located her and took her to the Virginia State Police Station on Fisher Farm Road in Martinsville to talk with her.

"She told us she would tell us everything if she could see David Morse first," Wade said.

Wade said Morse agreed to meet with Fitzgerald at the police office and said he recorded the encounter on his iPhone.

On the video, played on a large-screen monitor in the courtroom, Fitzgerald and Morse could be seen hugging and Fitzgerald could be heard asking Morse multiple times if he was "okay."

"He told her to tell us everything and she said 'What do you mean everything?' and he took a long time to say 'You tell them every conversation we had,'" Wade said.

Wade said that Fitzgerald provided him with the code to an electric lock on a door to Morse's house and he got a search warrant and went back to Morse's house to see if the code would open the lock, and it did.