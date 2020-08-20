Retired Martinsville attorney arrested for taking a whip to his wife and strangling her

There was no indication that Young, who was represented by attorney Fred D. Smith Jr. of Martinsville, was required to post bond.

Reid Young is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5 for a hearing on those charges and also for the court to hear arguments about a possible full protective order against him.

In Virginia, a full protective order can be issued when a family member has suffered “family abuse.” It is not necessary to show the court that the person faces “immediate and present danger.”

A full protective order can remain in effect for two years. If convicted on the wounding and strangulation charges, Reid Young faces the possibility of 1 to 5 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $2,500.

Gail Young has legal problems of her own.

She is due in Martinsville General District Court in October on charges of driving while intoxicated and refusing a blood or breath test on March 15.

She has been convicted of driving under the influence in Emporia on June 13, 2015, where she was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended. Her license was suspended for 12 months, and she was required to enter in the VASAP program and pay $481 in fines and court costs.