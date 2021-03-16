Richmond woman indicted for the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman

A Richmond woman was indicted Monday by a Henry County Grand Jury for causing the death of an Axton woman.
Jennifer T. Jefferson, 39, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17 when she "unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life," the indictment stated.
Nuckles died at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Route 57 (Chatham Road), 1 mile east of Route 619 (Max Kendall Road), that also injured five other people.
Nuckles was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Route 57 when she attempted to make a left turn, a Virginia State Police report stated.
While Nuckles was making the turn, Jefferson was attempting to pass her in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and struck the Pontiac on the driver's side of the vehicle.
A 16-year-old male passenger in Nuckles’ vehicle was injured seriously, and a 16-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.
Jefferson was injured seriously and transported from the scene by ambulance, and two passengers in her vehicle—a 6-year-old male and an 8-year-old of undisclosed gender — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the release stated.
Jefferson is scheduled for a counsel hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on April 9.
There were 65 indictments issued for the March term by a Henry County Grand Jury that convened on Monday.
There were 26 direct indictments and 39 regular indictments.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Those direct indictments were:
Mason Tyler Brown, 31, possess firearm by felon within 10 years, reckless handling of a firearm on or about Dec. 16.
Justin Lawrence Carter, 31, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny on or about Dec. 12.
Jessica Lauren Brooks Dudley, 35, possess methamphetamine on or about July 22.
Jonika Aekia Giles, 39, false statement to a firearm dealer, attempt to possess firearm by convicted felon on or about Sept. 24.
Isaiah Catrell Hairston, 20, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about July 14.
Jennifer Taylor Jefferson, 39, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on or about Dec. 17.
Jodie Noel Joyce, 29, distribute methamphetamine on or about Aug. 24.
Tiffany Latrelle Mays, 35, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and endanger life of a child on or about Jan. 28.
Ronald Lee Mundy, 33, grand larceny on or about July 12, 2019.
Devon Alexander Pilson, 23, possess methamphetamine on or about July 31.
Samuel Lee Price, 48, possess methamphetamine on or about Dec. 1, 2019.
David Allen Simpkins, 59, robbery - use of a deadly weapon, use of firearm in the commission of a felony - 2nd or subsequent offense and brandish a firearm on or about Sept. 17.
Troy Andrew Spencer, 28, possess fentanyl on or about Oct. 20.
Princetta Naikeih Swanson, 31, identity fraud between Oct. 6, 2019 and Nov. 1, credit card fraud between Oct. 6, 2019 and April 6 and between Aug. 1, 2019 and Feb. 1, 2020.
Leslie Perdue Upchurch, 33, possess fentanyl on or about Nov. 15.
Russell David Worley, 24, shoplifting - 1,000 or more on or about Sept. 23.
Regular indictments:
Joshua Adam Baker, 40, strangulation of family/household member on or about Aug. 13.
Christopher Fredrick Belcher, two counts of fail to appear on or about Sept. 23.
Nicholas Eric Cahoon, 24, two counts fail to appear on or about Dec. 11.
Justin Lawrence Carter, 31, petit larceny - 3rd or subsequent offense on or about Dec. 12, shoplifting - 3rd or subsequent offense on or about Jan. 27.
Tamara Faye Catron, 32, strangulation of family/household member on or about Feb. 11, 2020.
Geno Antonio Clark Jr., 26, robbery - use of deadly weapon, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possess firearm by violent felon on or about Aug. 17.
James Alan Dillon, 41, petit larceny - 3rd or subsequent offense on or about Aug. 31.
Jessica Lauren Brooks Dudley, 35, shoplifting - 3rd or subsequent offense on or about July 22.
Janee Rachelle Hudgins, 44, grand larceny on or about July 7.
Donovan Ray Jordan, 43, remove/alter vehicle identification number on or about Sept. 1.
Kasie Lane Joyce, 28, fail to appear on or about Dec. 11.
Michael Randall Lamkin, 46, elude police and endanger life of a child on or about Dec. 20.
Candace Michelle Lawson, 27, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm on or about March 13, 2020.
Kenneth Ray Lockhart, 43, elude police on or about Nov. 28.
Dustin Ray Matherly, 25, escape from custody on or about Dec. 16.
Larry Derand McLaughlin, 39, possess ammunition by felon on or about Nov. 19.
Guy Leonard Myers Jr., 39, fail to appear on or about Sept. 1.
Arvie Maurice Oakes, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about Nov. 21 and possess methamphetamine on or about Nov. 22.
Bryan Patrick O'Leary, 25, possess methamphetamine, possess cocaine, possess fentanyl, possess heroin on or about Dec. 19.
Austin Holland Pace, abduction on or about Nov. 23.
Douglas Wayne Pendleton, 57, violation of the habitual offender act - 2nd or subsequent offense.
Timothy Glen Short, 49, two counts of assault and batter law enforcement officer on or about Nov. 2.
Heather Jo Smith, 35, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about Sept. 2.
Lucas Aaron Stone, 27, possess methamphetamine, possess heroin on or about Jan. 10.
Larry Vernell Terrell Jr., 48, strangulation of family/household member on or about July 19.
John Matthew Wingfield, 33, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about Sept. 8.
