Richmond woman indicted for the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman

A Richmond woman was indicted Monday by a Henry County Grand Jury for causing the death of an Axton woman.

Jennifer T. Jefferson, 39, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17 when she "unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life," the indictment stated.

Nuckles died at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Route 57 (Chatham Road), 1 mile east of Route 619 (Max Kendall Road), that also injured five other people.

Nuckles was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Route 57 when she attempted to make a left turn, a Virginia State Police report stated.

While Nuckles was making the turn, Jefferson was attempting to pass her in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and struck the Pontiac on the driver's side of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old male passenger in Nuckles’ vehicle was injured seriously, and a 16-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.