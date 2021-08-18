Richmond woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Axton woman

A Richmond woman pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman.
Jennifer T. Jefferson, 39, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17 when she "unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles, 68, by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life," the indictment stated.
In exchange for Jefferson's guilty plea on the involuntary manslaughter charge, the reckless driving charge was dropped.
Nuckles died at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Chatham Road, 1 mile east of Max Kendall Road, that also injured five other people.
Nuckles was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Chatham Road when she attempted to make a left turn, a Virginia State Police report stated.
While Nuckles was making the turn, Jefferson was attempting to pass her in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and struck the Pontiac on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A 16-year-old male passenger in Nuckles’ vehicle was injured seriously, and a 16-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.
Jefferson was injured seriously and transported from the scene by ambulance, and two passengers in her vehicle — a 6-year-old male and an 8-year-old of undisclosed gender — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, a Virginia State Police release stated.
Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 5 felony in Virginia and carries a criminal penalty of 1 to 10 years in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.
A pre-sentence report was ordered, and Jefferson will return on Henry County Circuit Court for sentencing on Jan. 5.
