Ridgeway man charged with using handgun in robbery in parking lot

A Ridgeway man has been arrested and charged with using a handgun to rob a man in a parking lot in Bassett Monday morning.
Geno Antonio Clark, 25, of 323 Glen Oak Circle, Ridgeway, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
The arrest stems from a call at 6:51 a.m. to the Martinsville- Henry County 911 Center that reported someone was robbed in the parking lot at 6311 Virginia Ave. in Bassett.
The alleged victim, who was not named in the release, told deputies that a man had approached his vehicle, showed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies identified Clark, the release said, and found him walking in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, where he was arrested.
He is being held without bail in the Henry County Jail without bail.
The case remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone having information call the HCSO at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
