Ridgeway man gets 25 years active jail time on child pornography charges
A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to 109 years in prison for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Judge Marcus A. Brinks sentenced Paul Roger King, Jr, 46, of Ridgeway to an active jail sentence of 25 years and suspended the remaining 84 years.

King pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Dec. 1 to possession of child pornography and received a 3-year suspended sentence.

King also pleaded guilty to nine counts of possession of child pornography subsequent offense and received a 9-year suspended sentence for each one.

All of the possession charges stem from a Dec. 12, 2017, offense.

King pleaded guilty to five additional charges of distribute child pornography subsequent offense and was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of five years for each conviction.

The distribution charges stem from a July 11, 2017, offense.

Most of the records on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office were restricted from public view.

Distribution of child pornography in Virginia is punishable by a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment.

Any person who commits a second or subsequent violation may be punished by a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 5 years and a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

