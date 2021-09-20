Ridgeway man gets time in prison for sex crimes

A Ridgeway man who had been the custodian of another person has been sentenced to prison after having been convicted of sex crimes relating to the person for whom he was responsible.

The Bulletin does not release the names of minors or victims of crimes of a sexual nature.

A jury trial was scheduled in Patrick County Circuit on Sept. 8, but Lawrence Eugene Mishoe, 59, entered an Alford plea instead.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains his innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if the case went to trial.

Mishoe was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. The incidents were alleged to have occurred in September 2019.

Mishoe was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 18 years suspended, leaving an active prison term of 2 years on one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of indecent liberties by a custodian.

The other two charges were dropped.

Mishoe was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $10,353.59 in costs.