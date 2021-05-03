 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgeway man indicted for rape, strangulation of Martinsville woman
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
MARTINSVILLE GRAND JURY

Ridgeway man indicted for rape, strangulation of Martinsville woman

Martinsville Grand Jury returns 116 indictments.

{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmie L. Bryson II

Jimmie L. Bryson II

 MPD

A Ridgeway man was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for the rape, strangulation and malicious wounding of a Martinsville woman in and incident that occurred last year.

A criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office shows the incident is alleged to have begun when Jimmie L. Bryson II, 47, got a ride to the woman’s home on Nov. 13.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in criminal proceedings involving sexual assault or similar elements.

Martinsville Police Department Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe’s report describes the two as having been in a relationship that ended about six months before Bryson’s visit.

Ratcliffe wrote that the woman said when Bryson arrived she told him the relationship was over and that she didn’t want him anymore.

Bryson began to beat the woman severely about her face and head and strangling her and at some point, Bryson held the woman down “and had sexual intercourse,” Ratcliffe said.

A friend showed up, and Bryson got “a ride away from scene,” Ratcliffe said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 911 communications center was notified, and the Martinsville Fire and EMS responded and transported the woman to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

The woman had “numerous visible wounds, marks, and bruises,” Ratcliffe wrote. The injuries included “both eyes swollen shut, several knots in and around her head, red marks around her throat and chest, red marks on both wrists, several marks on her back, and blood in her ears.”

Ratcliffe stated the woman told him she had no doubt that Bryson was trying to kill her and would have accomplished the task if not for the unexpected arrival of his friend.

Bryson’s bail sheet indicates he was living with a friend and earned money by doing “odd and end jobs.”

The sheet also indicated Bryson’s prior criminal record included assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, theft, and robbery in three other states.

Bryson was arrested and held in the Martinsville City Jail without bail..

On Monday, Bryson was indicted on charges of maliciously stabbing, wounding, or otherwise causing bodily injury, impeding the blood circulation or respiration to the neck, and engaging in sexual intercourse with a complaining witness.

Bryson is scheduled to be arraigned in Martinsville Circuit Court on May 18.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Martinsville Grand Jury indictments

The Martinsville Grand Jury issued 116 indictments on Monday. There were 53 direct indictments and 63 that were certified. Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.

  • Glen Russell Adams, 57, Martinsville, on or about May 17, 2019, two counts of burglary and intentionally possess a firearm have having been convicted of a violent felony.
  • Deandre Hamlett Bradley, 27, Stuart, on our about March 17, fail to appear.
  • Kelly Lane Broadnax, 32, Martinsville, on or about May 29, commit perjury, forge a public record of a public officer.
  • Travis Lee Bryant, 41, Patrick Springs, on or about March 17, fail to appear.
  • Jimmie L. Bryson II, 47, Ridgeway, on or about Nov. 13, maliciously stab, cut, wound or otherwise cause bodily injury, impede the blood circulation or respiration to the neck, engage in sexual intercourse with a complaining witness.
  • Gerald LLewelyn Carter, 55, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 18, assault and batter a family or household member, having twice before been convicted of the same offense.
  • Zachery Tyler Conner, 23, Collinsville, on or about July 5, 2019, displaying a firearm while committing or attempting to commit robbery, robbing by violence.
  • Jerri Jean DeHart, 51, Martinsville, on or about May 28, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.
  • Jennie Lee Donley, 34, Martinsville, on or about Oct. 15, 2019, possession of fentanyl.
  • Samuel Leslie Fonder, 59, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 3, 2020, possession of cocaine.
  • Amelia Lechelle Foster, 32, Ridgeway, on or about Aug. 27, child endangerment.
  • Debra Gail Gillie, 68, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 18, 2019, possession of heroin.
  • Rayquan Terrell Green, 22, on or about Jan. 21, maliciously stabbing, cutting or wounding.
  • Nicole Ann Gregory, 33, Martinsville, on or about June 24, possession of fentanyl and heroin.
  • Dana Donell Hairston, 65, Martinsville, on or about July 19, concealing or taking merchandise less than $500.
  • Isaiah Catrell Hairston, 19, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 17, reckless disregard of a child.
  • Jeffery D. Hall, 55, Martinsville, possess of cocaine.
  • Diana Gene Hawks, 34, on or about March 17, on or about Dec. 17, Martinsville, failure to appear.
  • Carlo Lemor Holiday, 31, Martinsville, on or about Jan. 18, displaying a firearm while committing or attempting to commit robbery, taking with intent to steal $20.
  • Amber Lenay Hubbard, 29, Halifax, on or about Jan. 17, possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.
  • Justin Omar James, 28, Martinsville, possessing cocaine.
  • Derek Ray Jordan, 31, Axton, on or about July 14, possessing heroin, methamphetamine and etizolam.
  • Ronald Keith Joyce, 49, Eden, N.C., on or about Nov. 7, 2019, possession of amphetamine.
  • Brandi Nicole Keatts, 42, Martinsville, on or about Oct. 12, 2019, possession heroin and methamphetamine.
  • Dustin Andrew Marshall, 23, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 16, 2019, taking, stealing and carrying away personal property greater than $1,000.
  • Travis Taurean Martin, 38, Roanoke, on or about Oct. 6, 2018, eluding police.
  • Desirea Dawn McGrady, 37, Bassett, on or about Oct. 2, possession methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled substance.
  • Hoover Ray Meeks Jr., 68, Fieldale, on or about Dec. 30, failure to return vehicle with value greater than $10,000.
  • Sierra Kristin Moorefield, 27, Bassett, on or about July 20, 2019, possession of heroin.
  • Justin Matthew Nichols, 32, Collinsville, on or about April 20, possession of heroin.
  • Lisa Marie Oneil, 29, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 15, 2019, possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone.
  • Laura Elizabeth Parnell, 57, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 16, 2019, possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
  • John Martin Pratt, 27, Spencer, on or about March 17, failure to appear.
  • James Adam Price, 36, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 16, maliciously causing bodily harm.
  • Dustin Wolfe Ramsey, 25, Stuart, on or about Feb. 24, 2021, failure to appear.
  • Sandi Jean Roberts, 40, Martinsville, on or about April 6, 2020, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Shalina Kim Smith, 43, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 9, 2020, possession of cocaine.
  • Kelli Compton Sparks, 50, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 12, 2019, possession of heroin.
  • Troy Andrew Spencer, 28, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 2, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
  • Stephanie Palmer Stanley, 46, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 22, 2020, concealing and/or taking possession of merchandise less than $1,000 after twice before being convicted of larceny offenses.
  • Wesley Warren Taylor, 45, Martinsville, on or about Oct. 12, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Deonte Laquan Thomas, 26, Martinsville, on or about Jan. 4, possession a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.
  • Angel Nicole Thompson, 30, Collinsville, on or about May 29, 2020, possession of heroin.
  • Stacy Lynn Turner, 49, Martinsville, on or about Oct. 20, taking, stealing and/or carrying away merchandise less than $1,000 after having been twice before convicted of larceny.
  • Mark Andrew Whalen, 32, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 1, stealing a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more.
  • Crystan Denton Whitener, 38, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 28, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Marquise Jamal Wimbush, 19, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 17, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to destroy property.
  • Gwendolyn Charlene Wingfield, 55, Martinsville, on or about May 30, driving under the influence after having previously been convicted of a felony.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert