Ridgeway man indicted for rape, strangulation of Martinsville woman

A Ridgeway man was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for the rape, strangulation and malicious wounding of a Martinsville woman in and incident that occurred last year.
A criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office shows the incident is alleged to have begun when Jimmie L. Bryson II, 47, got a ride to the woman’s home on Nov. 13.
The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in criminal proceedings involving sexual assault or similar elements.
Martinsville Police Department Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe’s report describes the two as having been in a relationship that ended about six months before Bryson’s visit.
Ratcliffe wrote that the woman said when Bryson arrived she told him the relationship was over and that she didn’t want him anymore.
Bryson began to beat the woman severely about her face and head and strangling her and at some point, Bryson held the woman down “and had sexual intercourse,” Ratcliffe said.
A friend showed up, and Bryson got “a ride away from scene,” Ratcliffe said.
The 911 communications center was notified, and the Martinsville Fire and EMS responded and transported the woman to Sovah Health in Martinsville.
The woman had “numerous visible wounds, marks, and bruises,” Ratcliffe wrote. The injuries included “both eyes swollen shut, several knots in and around her head, red marks around her throat and chest, red marks on both wrists, several marks on her back, and blood in her ears.”
Ratcliffe stated the woman told him she had no doubt that Bryson was trying to kill her and would have accomplished the task if not for the unexpected arrival of his friend.
Bryson’s bail sheet indicates he was living with a friend and earned money by doing “odd and end jobs.”
The sheet also indicated Bryson’s prior criminal record included assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, theft, and robbery in three other states.
Bryson was arrested and held in the Martinsville City Jail without bail..
On Monday, Bryson was indicted on charges of maliciously stabbing, wounding, or otherwise causing bodily injury, impeding the blood circulation or respiration to the neck, and engaging in sexual intercourse with a complaining witness.
Bryson is scheduled to be arraigned in Martinsville Circuit Court on May 18.
