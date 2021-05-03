Ridgeway man indicted for rape, strangulation of Martinsville woman

The woman had “numerous visible wounds, marks, and bruises,” Ratcliffe wrote. The injuries included “both eyes swollen shut, several knots in and around her head, red marks around her throat and chest, red marks on both wrists, several marks on her back, and blood in her ears.”

Ratcliffe stated the woman told him she had no doubt that Bryson was trying to kill her and would have accomplished the task if not for the unexpected arrival of his friend.

Bryson’s bail sheet indicates he was living with a friend and earned money by doing “odd and end jobs.”

The sheet also indicated Bryson’s prior criminal record included assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, theft, and robbery in three other states.

Bryson was arrested and held in the Martinsville City Jail without bail..

On Monday, Bryson was indicted on charges of maliciously stabbing, wounding, or otherwise causing bodily injury, impeding the blood circulation or respiration to the neck, and engaging in sexual intercourse with a complaining witness.

Bryson is scheduled to be arraigned in Martinsville Circuit Court on May 18.

