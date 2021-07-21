Ridgeway man indicted with involuntary manslaughter in case of woman struck by vehicle

A Ridgeway man has been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in the death of a Ridgeway woman almost one year after the incident occurred.
Richard Lee Bates, 37, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in a case in which few details are known.
A release from the Virginia State Police indicated that a woman, identified as Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, was struck by a passing vehicle while she was lying in the road.
A 2002 Chevrolet Venture was traveling west on Lee Ford Camp Road, just east of Route 692 in Henry County, when Davis was struck on June 22 and pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m., the release said.
VSP said it was unclear why Davis was in the roadway.
Bates’ file at the Henry County Clerk’s Office contained only a copy of the indictment and yielded no further details.
Bates is scheduled to be appointed counsel in Henry County Circuit Court on Aug. 13.
There were 76 regular indictments and 58 direct indictments for a total of 134 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Henry County Grand Jury indictments
Direct indictments handed down July 19
- Richard Lee Bates, 37, on or about July 22, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving.
- Brittany Nicole Beal aka Brittany Nicole Mabry, 30, on or about March 17, perjury.
- Kimberly Ann Clark, 45, on or about Dec. 1, distributing methamphetamine.
- Jayne Alexandria Coffman, 30, on or about April 13, false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Darren Matthew Compton, 44, on or about Dec. 25, possessing heroin and fentanyl.
- Silas Samuel Crane Jr., 19, between Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, possess firearm after having been involuntarily committed.
- Vicky Lynn Delby, 49, on or about Aug. 19, obtaining money by false pretense-2nd offense.
- Kenneth Levern Donley II, 58, on or about March 25, false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Nicholas Blair Dye, 21, on or about June 5, 2020, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
- Roy Dale Gilley, 42, on or about Dec. 18, violating protective order-third or subsequent offense, driving on suspended license.
- Zanthus Gerand Hairston, 43, on or about Jan. 2, DUI with blood-alcohol content between .15 and .20 and refusing a blood or breath test.
- Prince Eric Hanson, 35, on or about Jan 15, possession of heroin and fentanyl by an inmate.
- James Blake Harrison, 32, on or about Aug. 5, possessing fentanyl.
- Stephon Devontae Jamison, 26, on or about Sept. 9, embezzlement-$1,000 or more, three counts of embezzlement-second offense, three counts of petit larceny-second offense, grand larceny.
- Clairborne (NMN) Kent, 63, on or about March 10, false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Angela Marie Knight, 34, on or about Nov. 7, possess marijuana with intent to distribute greater than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds.
- Felton Lewis Mayfield Jr., 42, on or about Nov. 17, false statement to a firearm dealer.
- Jason Todd McKinney, 44, on or about April 14, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and tramadol, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine and/or fentanyl.
- Christin Jane Palmer, 41, between April 21 and May 26, embezzlement-$1,000 or more.
- James Damien Purdy, 41, on or about April 24, driving on suspended suspended and parking in space reserved for disabled person.
- Kevin Scott Robinson, 45, on or about Nov. 30, two counts of distributing heroin, two counts of distributing methamphetamine.
- Matthew Ryan Scott, 36, on or about Dec. 6, possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
- Michael Jonathan Taylor, 46, on or about Jan. 1, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny.
- Taylor Paige Thomas, 23, on or about Jan. 25, three counts of brandishing a firearm.
- Christopher Daniel Thompson, 50, on or about Oct. 9, 2019, two counts of obtaining money/property by false pretense-$500 or more.
- Tyler James Tilley, 27, on or about March 3, DUI with blood-alcohol content greater than .20, reckless driving, refusing blood/breath test.
- Savannah Jo Upchurch, 27, on or about Oct. 13, obtaining money by false pretense-$1,000 or more.
- Christopher Michael Wilson, 33, on or about April 12, possessing fentanyl and alprazolam.
Regular indictments
- Marquis Antonio Bruce, 29, on or about Dec. 13, possessing cocaine.
- Justin Lawrence Carter, 31, on or about Dec. 14, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
- Kelly Renae Carter, 33, on or about Jan. 27, obtaining money by false pretense-third or subsequent offense.
- Jose De Los Santos Castro, 65, on or about July 15, 2020, abduction.
- Demario Devonte Clark, 27, on or about Nov. 1, first-degree murder of Jayland Sandoval-Gonzalez, use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
- Tyrel O'Bryant Coles, 32, on or about Aug. 7, 2019, two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Darren Matthew Compton, 44, on or about Dec. 25, possessing methamphetamine, possessing firearm while possessing schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Chandler Madison Cox, 24, on or about Jan. 12, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Chase Conley Crum, 19, on or about April 4, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Michael Anthony Custer, 36, on or about Jan. 29, malicious wounding of a family or household member.
- Roy James Dalton, 59, on or about March 14, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
- Desiray Denise Diggs, 28, on or about May 21, two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Cleon Elroy Dillard, 64, on or about Feb. 15, threatening to bomb, burn or destroy structure, attempting to break and enter dwelling with intent.
- Christopher Ryan Doyle, 33, on or about May 23, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense, credit card theft.
- Shantika Monique Estes, 32, on or about Jan. 15, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
- Chontae Lavaya Anton Finney, 42, on or about Jan. 24, malicious wounding of a family or household member.
- Damian Scott Fontaine, 30, on or about Sept. 3, possession of methamphetamine.
- Roy Dale Gilley, 42, on or about Dec. 15, violation of a protective order-third or subsequent offense.
- Keith O'Brien Hairston, 22, on or about Dec. 12, eluding police.
- Trevon Lamaine Hairston, 20, on or about Aug. 28, 2019, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a firearm, larceny with intent to sell/distribute-$500 or more.
- Zanthus Gerand Hairston, 43, on or about Jan 2, driving while habitual offender-endangerment, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit.
- Oscar Justic Hankins, 44, on or about Feb. 4, possession of methamphetamine.
- Shanna Elizabeth Hazelwood, 29, on or about Feb. 19, possession of methamphetamine.
- William McKinley Hollie, 43, on or about Feb. 22, five counts of petit larceny-third or subsequent offense.
- Scott Allen Humphrey, 34, on or about April 3, two counts of strangulation of a family/household member.
- Marah (NMN) Kain, 29, on or about Jan. 21, possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
- Tyler John Kain, 33, on or about Jan. 21, possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
- Anthony Jerome Long Jr., 37, on or about Oct. 13, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell/distribute-$1,000 or more.
- Samantha Ann Martin, 38, on or about Jan. 18, possession of methamphetamine.
- Marcelo (NMN) Martinez, 56, on or about Feb. 19, strangulation of a family/household member.
- John Henry McBride, 41, on or about June 14, 2020, felony hit and run, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit.
- John Carson Meeks, 24, on or about March 5, possession of fentanyl.
- Bobby Joe Mullins, 48, on or about May 21, felony failure to appear.
- Michael Todd Patterson, 57, on or about March 24, robbery.
- James Damien Purdy, 41, possession of a firearm by felon within 10 years.
- Brittany Dale Riley, 29, on or about Jan. 1, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Courtney Dawn Robinette AKA Courtney Dawn Ramsey, 29, on or about Nov. 22, forgery, uttering a forged check.
- Jonathan David Smith, 47, on or about April 11, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense.
- Taylor Paige Thomas, 23, on or about Jan. 25, second-degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at/into occupied dwelling.
- Walter Ray Trent, 46, on or about June 16, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
- Steven Lamon Watkins, 49, on or about July 5, 2020, four counts of petit larceny-third or subsequent offense.
- Michael James Watts Jr., 24, on or about May 13, grand larceny.
- Mark Andrew Whalen, 32, on or about April 22, possession of methamphetamine.
- Stephen Charles Williamson III, 30, on or about Dec. 15, 2019, possession of heroin and fentanyl.
- Christopher Michael Wilson, 33, on or about April 12, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine.
- Michael Shane Wilson, 34, on or about Jan. 24, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit.
- Damian Michael Wolfe, 31, on or about Sept. 25, 2019, felony failure to appear.
- Joshua Lee Young, 36, on or about Jan. 11, 2020, breaking and entering building with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
