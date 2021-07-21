Ridgeway man indicted with involuntary manslaughter in case of woman struck by vehicle

A Ridgeway man has been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in the death of a Ridgeway woman almost one year after the incident occurred.

Richard Lee Bates, 37, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in a case in which few details are known.

A release from the Virginia State Police indicated that a woman, identified as Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, was struck by a passing vehicle while she was lying in the road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Venture was traveling west on Lee Ford Camp Road, just east of Route 692 in Henry County, when Davis was struck on June 22 and pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m., the release said.

VSP said it was unclear why Davis was in the roadway.

Bates’ file at the Henry County Clerk’s Office contained only a copy of the indictment and yielded no further details.

Bates is scheduled to be appointed counsel in Henry County Circuit Court on Aug. 13.

There were 76 regular indictments and 58 direct indictments for a total of 134 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

