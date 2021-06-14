 Skip to main content
Ridgeway man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Ridgeway man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A Ridgeway man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of possessing child pornography and could face more than 40 years in prison.

Ryan Michael Workman, 27, was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in the November term on one count of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography subsequent offense

The direct indictment indicated the offenses occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24, 2020.

Workman was arrested Nov. 30 on those charges.

On June 7, under a plea agreement, Workman pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court to five of the possession charges, and the remaining five were dropped.

The four subsequent offense charges are Class 5 felonies, and each carries a penalty of between 1 and 10 years imprisonment or a maximum sentence of 1 year in prison and a maximum fine of $2,500.

The first possession charge is a Class 6 felony and carries a prison sentence of at least 1 year with a maximum of 5 years.

A presentencing report was ordered, and Workman is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

