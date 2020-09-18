Ridgeway man pleads guilty to second rape charge of girl younger than 13

She said they did send each other text messages and emails in which they “discussed having sex and what they would do to each other.”

The report states Willis proposed they get engaged in February 2019, and “she said yes.”

The girl surrendered her phone to police where they discovered she listed Willis as “husband” among her contacts.

But by October 2019, Willis indicated he wanted the relationship to be over, and the girl threatened to report him to police if he did.

The report indicated there was evidence on the phone of the girl’s explaining to Willis that he was an adult, and she wasn’t and that she couldn’t leave her house anytime she wanted to be with him.

The report states that on Dec. 28, 2019, Willis picked the girl up that morning at her grandmother’s house and took her back to his house.

“There were several text messages about him picking her up,” the report stated. Willis “encouraged her to leave the house even when she was texting that she was scared.

“He even told her how to leave.”

The girl told police she and Willis had sex five times that day before he took her back to her house.