Ridgeway man pleads no contest on charges he raped a girl younger than 13

The report states the girl began talking to Willis using the phone app “kik.” They began communicating in a chat room called “Martinsville” that was limited to 50 people. She said she told Willis she was 18-years-old but eventually disclosed her real age.

She told police when she moved to Martinsville, she met Willis when she was 12-years-old at her residence in the city on Oct. 3, 2018, where they had sex and then again at his house in Ridgeway two days later.

The report also states that Willis told police he had sex with her at his residence in Ridgeway between December 2018 and January 2019 while the girl was 13-years-old.

But that statement contradicted one given by the girl who said she didn’t see Willis in person between Oct. 5, 2018, and Dec 28, 2019.

She said they did send each other text messages and emails in which they “discussed having sex and what they would do to each other.”

The report states Willis proposed they get engaged in February 2019, and “she said yes.”

The girl surrendered her phone to police where they discovered she listed Willis as “husband” among her contacts.