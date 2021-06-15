Ridgeway man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes with a child

A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex crimes with a child.

Ronald Lee Mundy Sr., 57, was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in the September term on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 years old and indecent liberties with a child by a stepparent between June 28, 2013, and June 27, 2017.

Mundy was also indicted for aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 years old between May 20, 2019, and May 8, 2020, and again on May 9, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In February, two of the charges were dropped, and on June 9 Mundy entered Alford pleas to aggravated sexual battery of a victim less that 13 years old on May 9, 2020, and indecent liberties with a child by a stepparent on June 1, 2015.

An Alford plea is a plea of guilt without admitting to the criminal acts of the charges, recognizing that the evidence likely would render a guilty verdict..

Mundy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 8 months suspended, for the indecent liberties charge and to 10 years, with 8 years, suspended for aggravated sexual battery.

After an active prison time of 11 years and 4 months, Mundy was ordered to be on supervised probation indefinitely beginning upon his release.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.