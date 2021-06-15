Ridgeway man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes with a child

A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex crimes with a child.
Ronald Lee Mundy Sr., 57, was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in the September term on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 years old and indecent liberties with a child by a stepparent between June 28, 2013, and June 27, 2017.
Mundy was also indicted for aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 years old between May 20, 2019, and May 8, 2020, and again on May 9, 2020.
In February, two of the charges were dropped, and on June 9 Mundy entered Alford pleas to aggravated sexual battery of a victim less that 13 years old on May 9, 2020, and indecent liberties with a child by a stepparent on June 1, 2015.
An Alford plea is a plea of guilt without admitting to the criminal acts of the charges, recognizing that the evidence likely would render a guilty verdict..
Mundy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 8 months suspended, for the indecent liberties charge and to 10 years, with 8 years, suspended for aggravated sexual battery.
After an active prison time of 11 years and 4 months, Mundy was ordered to be on supervised probation indefinitely beginning upon his release.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.