Ridgeway man sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography

A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, but will spend six years behind bars, for possession of child pornography.

Ryan Michael Workman, 27, was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in the November term on one count of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography subsequent offense.

The direct indictment indicated the offenses occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24, 2020, and Workman was arrested on Nov. 30 on those charges.

In Henry County Circuit Court Thursday morning, Workman was sentenced to five years in prison with four years suspended and $2,075 in court costs for possession of child pornography and five years to an amended charge of possession of child pornography.

Workman received a five-year suspended sentence for an additional amended charge of possession of child pornography, and the remaining charges were dropped.

Workman had pleaded guilty on June 7 in Henry County Circuit Court and could have gotten up to 40 years in prison.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.