Ridgeway man sentenced to 90 years in rape and child porn charges

The girl surrendered her phone to police on which they discovered she listed Willis as "husband" among her contacts.

But by October 2019 Willis indicated he wanted the relationship to be over, and the girl threatened to report him to police if he ended it.

The report indicated there was evidence on the phone of the girl's explaining to Willis that he was an adult, and she wasn't and that she couldn't leave her house anytime she wanted to be with him.

The report states that on Dec. 28, 2019, Willis picked the girl up that morning at her grandmother's house and took her back to his house.

"There were several text messages about him picking her up," the report stated. Willis "encouraged her to leave the house even when she was texting that she was scared.

"He even told her how to leave."

The girl told police she and Willis had sex five times that day before he took her back to her house.

Willis' grandfather answered the door when police arrived at the Ridgeway residence looking for Willis.

Willis agreed to go to the Martinsville Police Station and be interviewed, where the report states Willis told them he thought the girl was 16 and then admitted they had sex at his house in Henry County and at the girl's house in Martinsville.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

