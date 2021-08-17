Ridgeway man sentenced to 90 years in rape and child porn charges

A Ridgeway man, already serving 4 years in prison for the rape of a victim less than 13 years old, will serve an additional 4 years after a second rape conviction involving the same victim.
Jeremy Allen Willis, 27, actually was sentenced last week in Martinsville Circuit Court to 90 years in prison , but 86 of those years were suspended on a rape charge and 14 charges of possession of child pornography.
A second charge of rape, proposing a sex act by a communications system to a juvenile under the age of 15 in which the offender is at least 7 years older than the victim were dropped, along with 14 additional charges of possession of child pornography.
Willis had been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in March on a rape charge involving the same girl when she was 12 years old.
The Martinsville Bulletin does not name minors in criminal proceedings and does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.
According to records on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, a woman moved to Martinsville with her grandchildren, including a 12-year-old granddaughter, in October 2018.
The grandmother told police that she woke up on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, and found her granddaughter missing. She contacted her granddaughter's friends and, failing to find anyone who knew where she was, called the police.
Between 4 and 5 that afternoon the girl arrived home while officers were there completing a missing-person report.
The girl then went to the Martinsville Police Department with her grandmother, where she told police she had sex with Willis earlier that day and on two occasions in October 2018, the same month she moved to Martinsville.
The report states the girl began talking to Willis using the phone app “kik.” They began communicating in a chat room called “Martinsville” that was limited to 50 people. She said she told Willis she was 18 years old but eventually disclosed her real age.
She told police when she moved to Martinsville, she met Willis when she was 12 years old at her residence in the city on Oct. 3, 2018, where they had sex and then again at his house in Ridgeway two days later.
The report also states that Willis told police he had sex with her at his residence in Ridgeway between December 2018 and January 2019 while the girl was 13 years old.
But that statement contradicted one given by the girl, who said she didn’t see Willis in person between Oct. 5, 2018, and Dec 28, 2019. She said they did send each other text messages and emails in which they “discussed having sex and what they would do to each other.”
The report states Willis proposed they get engaged in February 2019, and she said yes.
The girl surrendered her phone to police on which they discovered she listed Willis as "husband" among her contacts.
But by October 2019 Willis indicated he wanted the relationship to be over, and the girl threatened to report him to police if he ended it.
The report indicated there was evidence on the phone of the girl's explaining to Willis that he was an adult, and she wasn't and that she couldn't leave her house anytime she wanted to be with him.
The report states that on Dec. 28, 2019, Willis picked the girl up that morning at her grandmother's house and took her back to his house.
"There were several text messages about him picking her up," the report stated. Willis "encouraged her to leave the house even when she was texting that she was scared.
"He even told her how to leave."
The girl told police she and Willis had sex five times that day before he took her back to her house.
Willis' grandfather answered the door when police arrived at the Ridgeway residence looking for Willis.
Willis agreed to go to the Martinsville Police Station and be interviewed, where the report states Willis told them he thought the girl was 16 and then admitted they had sex at his house in Henry County and at the girl's house in Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt