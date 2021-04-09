Ridgeway man sentenced to time served in aggravated sexual battery of a child

Jonathon Scott Grubb of Ridgeway, scheduled for a 2-day jury trial this week, reached a plea on the day before what would have been the first jury case in Henry County Circuit Court since the pandemic began.

Grubb was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years old in incidents on Jan. 1 and July 1, 2017. Direct indictments were issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Dec. 7, 2018.

Grubb was arrested on the day the indictments were issued and was released on bond 12 days later. He has remained free since.

At a pretrial hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday, Sheila Moheb, Grubb’s attorney, told Judge David Williams her client was ready to go to trial, and Williams scheduled Thursday and Friday for the jury to be seated.

But on Wednesday Moheb struck a deal with the prosecutors, and Grubb pleaded guilty to both counts.

Williams sentenced Grubb to 40 years in prison and suspended 39 years, 11 months and 18 days, which means the 12 days Grubb spent in jail before he was granted bail is all the time he will serve if he maintains the requirements of his probation, which will run for 99 years. He also was ordered to pay $898 in court costs.

