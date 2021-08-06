Ridgeway woman gets 23 years in prison for distributing heroin and other charges

A Ridgeway woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for her involvement in distributing heroin and a variety of other charges.

But Michelle Lynn Robinette will be behind bars for about 9 years.

Robinette didn't know it, but she fell into the trap of a Henry County undercover narcotics operation that lasted over two years and resulted in 65 felony charges among 24 suspects.

She was caught distributing heroin on two different days just after Christmas in 2017, and it wasn't until a Henry County Grand indicted her during the January 2019 term that she was arrested.

On Jan. 31, 2019, Robinette was charged with distribution of heroin-third offense on Dec. 27, 2017, and again on Dec. 28, 2017, and she pleaded guilty to the charges. Then the pandemic caused her sentencing date to be continued seven times.

On Wednesday, she appeared in Henry County Circuit Court, where she was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 7 years suspended, 2 years probation, $3,888 in court costs and $350 in restitution for the first distribution charge.

On the second distribution charge she received another 10 years in prison, with 7 years suspended and 2 years probation.