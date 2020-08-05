Ridgeway woman has been missing since July 3

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman from Ridgeway who has been missing since July 3.
HCSO asks the public's help in finding Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, 58, who on July 16 was reported missing by a family member.
She was last seen at a residence on Willow Court in Martinsville on the evening of July 3, a release from the sheriff's office said.
Valentine is described as a black female, 5 feet 8, 160 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She may be traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Solara, a 2-door coupe with Virginia license plate number of VC-3019, the release said.
Investigators say it is unknown at this time if Valentine is in danger. Her whereabouts are sought to check her wellbeing.
Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or call 9-1-1.
