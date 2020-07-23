Ridgeway woman struck, killed while lying in roadway
0 comments
breaking top story

Ridgeway woman struck, killed while lying in roadway

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Police lights

A Henry County woman lying in the road died Wednesday after she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, of Ridgeway died at 10:30 p.m. on Lee Ford Camp Road, just east of Route 692 in Henry County, a release from the Virginia State Police said.

A 2002 Chevrolet Venture was traveling west on Lee Ford Camp Road when it struck Davis, who was described as lying in the traffic lane.

VSP said it is unclear why Davis was in the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

VSP Trooper D.A. Fulcher is continuing to investigate.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men in custody for Henry shootings
Crime News

Two men in custody for Henry shootings

  • Updated

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning deputies have arrested two men in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News