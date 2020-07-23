Ridgeway woman struck, killed while lying in roadway

A Henry County woman lying in the road died Wednesday after she was struck by a passing vehicle.
Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, of Ridgeway died at 10:30 p.m. on Lee Ford Camp Road, just east of Route 692 in Henry County, a release from the Virginia State Police said.
A 2002 Chevrolet Venture was traveling west on Lee Ford Camp Road when it struck Davis, who was described as lying in the traffic lane.
VSP said it is unclear why Davis was in the roadway.
The driver of the Chevrolet, whose name has not been released, was not injured.
VSP Trooper D.A. Fulcher is continuing to investigate.
