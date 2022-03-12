Romanian national convicted of ATM skimming scheme

A Romanian national has been sent to prison in relation to an ATM-skimming conspiracy in the region that included Henry County.

Marius Catalui, 47, pleaded guilty in June to access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, and on Monday he was sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison, a release from the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Western District of Virginia stated.

Catalui had been indicted on 23 fraud and theft counts by a grand jury, court records show.

According to court documents, between December 2018 and May 2019, Catalui and others worked together to obtain personal identifying information, including debit and credit card numbers and PINs from bank customers, and used the data to make unauthorized cash withdrawals.

The group utilized device-making equipment, commonly referred to as "skimming devices," to facilitate the scheme by installing them into card readers on ATMs at federally insured banks throughout the region. They also placed small hidden cameras on the ATMs allowing them to see and then steal the PIN and account numbers, the release said.

Once they had the information, Catalui's group would re-encode the information onto blank plastic cards and use them to withdraw over $300,000 before they were caught, the release stated.

The criminal complaint against Catauli states that skimming devices installed by the group were placed at banks in 11 areas including Henry, Appomattox, Campbell, Montgomery and Roanoke counties; Rocky Mount; Roanoke; Vinton; Mars Hill, N.C.; and Raleigh County and Sophia in West Virginia.

The U.S. Secret Service was assisted by sheriff's offices in the counties of Henry, Patrick, Botetourt, Roanoke and Campbell and the police departments in Farmville, Blacksburg and Lynchburg, the release said.

Court records show Catalui was also ordered to pay $351,642 in restitution to the banks that were affected by the thefts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams prosecuted the case, the release stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.