Sad saga of drug indictments and highway fatality comes to an end for Martinsville man

A Martinsville man pleaded guilty to a drug charge last week, ending a saga of drugs, drunkenness and death.
Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, 31, appeared in Martinsville Circuit Court and admitted to the distribution of buprenorphine, a schedule III drug used to treat opioid addition.
A charge of conspiracy to distribute a schedule III drug was dropped.
Hollandsworth and his wife, April Star Hollandsworth, 28, were both indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Aug. 3 for distribution and conspiring to distribute buprenorphine.
They were arrested four days later and then released after Joshua Hollandsworth posted a $2,500 bond and agreed to refrain from excessive use of alcohol and be of good behavior.
But on Aug. 20 he was charged with driving under the influence in an incident in which his wife was killed.
A release from the Virginia State Police stated Joshua Hollandsworth was driving his 2004 Ford Ranger south on Memorial Boulevard, just south of Commonwealth Boulevard, while his wife was in the passenger seat. VSP Senior Trooper R.S. Lawson said the two were both intoxicated and arguing.
At 10:05 p.m. April Hollandsworth opened the passenger-side door and jumped out of the moving truck “by her own will,” struck her head on the pavement and died at the scene.
Joshua Hollandsworth remained at the scene and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
On Sept. 4, Hollandsworth pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge but was found guilty in Henry County General District Court of DWI, first offense and sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail sentence and fined $556 including court costs.
Hollandsworth’s operator license was suspended for 1 year and he must complete the VASAP program in order to have it reinstated.
Hollandsworth is due back in Martinsville Circuit Court on Feb. 11 for sentencing on the drug charge.
The sale or distribution of schedule III drugs is a class 5 felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $2500 fine.
