 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search continues for Ridgeway woman missing since July 3
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Search continues for Ridgeway woman missing since July 3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Toyota Solara

Jeneen Valentine may be driving this 2002 Toyota Solara

 HCOS

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to request the public’s help in locating a Henry County woman has been missing since she was seen an acquaintance’s home on July 3.

Jeneen Lavita Valentine, 58, of Ridgeway was reported missing on July 16, 2020, by her mother, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Since Valentine was seen at a residence on A.L. Philpott Highway on the evening of July 3, investigators have searched her home and surrounding area via both ground and drone, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators also have continued to interview people who were known to associate with Valentine, but the release said it is unclear if she could have been involved in a vehicular incident or a victim of foul play.

Valentine is described in the release as being Black, 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, with long brown hair with brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Valentine was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Solara 2-door coupe she had borrowed from a family member. That vehicle’s Virginia license plate number is VC-3019.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Valentine is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751, call 911 or call Crimestoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime.

+1 
Jeneen Lavita Valentine

Jeneen Lavita Valentine has been missing since July 3, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bassett man walks free when witnesses fail to testify
Crime News

Bassett man walks free when witnesses fail to testify

  • Updated

He had been indicted on charges of carjacking with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony subsequent offense, abduction and breaking and entering a dwelling with a deadly weapon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert