Second teen indicted in shooting death of Bassett man

A second teenager has been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in relation to the shooting death of Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, of Bassett on June 2.

Jamil I’Keem Mays, 16, was indicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder and robbery of Bryant and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by violent felon and use of a deadly weapon.

Armahn Devier Walker-Muse, 18, was indicted in November on charges of felony murder, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department does not release the arrest photos of individuals who were under the age of 18 at the time of their arrest. Mays was 15 at the time Bryant was shot, and Walker-Muse was 17.

Both Mays and Walker-Muse were arrested shortly after the incident at which Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 11:53 a.m., just yards beyond the Martinsville city line, the sheriff’s office reported.