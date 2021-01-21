Second teen indicted in shooting death of Bassett man

A second teenager has been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in relation to the shooting death of Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, of Bassett on June 2.
Jamil I’Keem Mays, 16, was indicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder and robbery of Bryant and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by violent felon and use of a deadly weapon.
Armahn Devier Walker-Muse, 18, was indicted in November on charges of felony murder, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Department does not release the arrest photos of individuals who were under the age of 18 at the time of their arrest. Mays was 15 at the time Bryant was shot, and Walker-Muse was 17.
Both Mays and Walker-Muse were arrested shortly after the incident at which Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 11:53 a.m., just yards beyond the Martinsville city line, the sheriff’s office reported.
County and city officer responding to the scene found a 2008 Ford Focus that had collided with a chain-link fence along Erwin Street. A knocked-over street sign sprawled across the lawn at the scene showed the path of the car.
There was a “subject in the vehicle,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said later that day. “Rescue came to check him, but he had succumbed to an injury that appears to be a gunshot wound.”
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
In addition to Mays, there were a total of 129 indictments handed down by a Grand Jury against 59 people during the January session conducted on Tuesday.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Henry County's unsealed indictments
- Tonia Sue Barnes, 43, receive stolen property-third or subsequent offense on or about May 30.
- Matthew Alan Batty, 28, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny on or about Aug. 26.
- Charles Andrew Bolling, 41, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on or about Aug. 2.
- Jesse Ethan Bolt, 24, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny on or about Dec. 23, 2019.
- Michael Thomas Brown, 45, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny on or about Dec. 23, 2019.
- David Robert Cannaday, 52, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute more than 10 grams, possess marijuana-second or subsequent offense, possession buprenorphine and naloxone with intent to distribute on or about May 1, felony failure to appear on or about Nov. 5.
- Ronald Wayne Clifton, 49, grand larceny on or about May 19.
- Jennifer Lynn Coleman, 36, possession of methamphetamine on or about Sept. 17.
- Michael Eugene Cook, 57, threatening to bomb, burn, damage, or destroy a structure or vehicle on or about Jan. 15, 2020.
- Brian Keith Dawson, 31, malicious wounding on or about March 20.
- Jerri Jean DeHart, 50, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 28, 2019, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense on or about March 11.
- Desiray Denise Diggs, 28, hit and run-attended property with damage greater than $1,000, reckless driving, endangering the life of a child on or about July 14.
- Sheilia Gay Dillon, 37, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny on or about Dec. 23, 2019.
- Sandrea Kay Dishman, 25, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools on or about Dec. 23, 2019.
- Christopher Lee Eames, 29, threatening to bomb, burn destroy, or damage a structure, destruction of property greater than $1,000 on or about June 28.
- Joey Edward Eanes, 55, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, possession of hydromorphone, possession of buprenorphine and naloxone, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on or about Sept. 16.
- Dakota Christoper Foley, 22, larceny of check, forgery, utter a forged check, obtaining money by false pretense-$500 or more, identity fraud-$500 or more on or about April 28, credit-card theft, credit-card fraud less than $1,000, obtaining money by false pretense less than $1,000 on or about Nov. 15.
- Damian Scott Fontaine, 30, worthless check-third or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 25.
- Bryan Dean Hill, 40, grand larceny of a firearm on or about Dec. 18, 2018, felony failure to appear on or about Oct. 22, 2019.
- Sonya Marie Hodges, 40, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on or about Aug. 14.
- Douglas Peter Hopkins, 35, DUI-third or subsequent offense within 10 years (blood-alcohol content greater than .20), operating a vehicle after license revoked for prior DUI conviction-endangerment on or about July 26.
- Justin Dean Hurley, 20, unlawful wounding on or about July 28.
- Mark Keith Hylton, 54, hit and run-personal injury, failure to drive on the right side of the highway, failure to wear seat belt on or about Oct. 29.
- Brent Elliott Jervis, 33, malicious wounding of family or household member on or about March 18.
- Raven Baylee Johanknecht, 25, possession heroin on or about Sept. 5.
- Noah Hunter Kennedy, 19, three counts of object sexual penetration of a victim younger than 13 years old between Aug. 14, 2018, and Aug. 13, 2019.
- Bobby Eugene Leagans, 40, grand larceny on or about Sept. 29.
- Kenneth Ray Lockhart, 43, possession of morphine on or about Sept. 14.
- Wesley Thompson Martin, 53, grand larceny on or about Oct. 27, 2019.
- Samantha Ann Mays, 27, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on or about Feb. 8.
- Darol Eugene Meeks Jr., 45, possession of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 30.
- Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, aggravated malicious wounding of a family or household member, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by violent felon on or about Aug. 22.
- Brandon Shane Mitchell, 34, felony shoplifting-$1,000 or more, larceny with intent to sell or distribute-$1,000 or more, on or about Aug. 17, Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.
- Joshua Andrew Moore, 30, obtaining money by false pretense-third or subsequent offense on or about July 26.
- Michael Paul Murray, 21, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense, obtaining money by false pretense-third or subsequent offense on or about Sept. 29.
- Donna Jean Nelson, 55, two counts of grand larceny on or about Sept. 29.
- Latasha Carter Palmer, 45, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, destruction of property less than $1,000, assault, brandishing a firearm, breaking and entering a dwelling while armed with deadly weapon on or about June 19.
- Dontra Lamark Penn, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute greater than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school on or about Nov. 28, 2018.
- Daquan Deon Perkins, 24, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about Sept. 2.
- Jennifer Lynn Pettit, 33, possession of methamphetamine on or about July 16.
- Omega Doindre Porter, 21, grand larceny of a firearm on or about April 8.
- Richard Lee Putman, 67, two counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on or about July 29.
- Johny Allen Robert, 34, two counts of abduction, strangulation, endangering the life of a child, attempted malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding of a family or household member, destruction of property on or about Sept. 14.
- Amy Jane Sherwood, 43, hit and run-attended property with damage great than $1,000, driving without a driver's license on or about July 5.
- Mada Maeling Smith, 53, giving a false statement to firearm dealer, attempt to purchase firearm while subject to a protective order on or about Oct. 28.
- Lucas Aaron Stone, 27, distributing tramadol, distributing fentanyl on or about Aug. 11, distributing methamphetamine, distributing fentanyl on or about Aug. 20.
- Jonathan Douglas Story, 35, obtaining money by false pretense less than $1,000 on or about July 6.
- Jeral Max Sunderland Jr., 56, strangulation of family or household member on our about May 31.
- Joseph Berkley Taylor III, 36, grand larceny on or about Jan. 14, 2020.
- Charncey Lamont Thomas, 39, aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation on or about June 25.
- Timothy William Turner, 35, possession of methamphetamine on or about Aug. 17.
- Jorge Luis Gomez-Vega, 40, giving a false statement to firearm dealer, attempt to possess firearm by illegal alien on or about July 9, 2019.
- Robert Glenn Wagoner Jr., 37, eluding police, malicious wounding on or about Oct. 6.
- Nakita Darchell Waller, 33, felony failure to appear on or about Oct. 20.
- Mukunda Madhava Walters, 34, shoplifting-$200 or more on or about March 26, 2018.
- Oryan Deon Wimbush, 37, possess cocaine, possess methamphetamine on or about Sept. 30.
- Joseph David Woods, 51, indecent liberties with child by step-parent-victim younger than 15 years old, aggravated sexual battery-victim younger than 13 years old, carnal knowledge of child-victim 13-15 years old, indecent liberties with child by custodian, forcible sodomy-victim younger than 13 years old, object sexual penetration-victim younger than 13 years old between Dec. 12, 2014, and Dec. 11, 2018.
- Kati Lynn Yopp, 26, two counts of felony failure to appear on or about Aug. 14.
