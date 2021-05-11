Senior alert issued for woman missing from Henry County

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a Henry County woman who has been missing since Monday.

Catherine Vernon Stone, 63, was last seen at 7:15 p.m. on Old Liberty Drive in Axton.

She possibly is driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan with Virginia license plates VNX-8534, out of Leesburg.

She is described as standing 5 feet 5, weighing 170 pounds, and is white with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what clothing she last was seen wearing.

Stone is known to suffer from cognitive impairment, and VSP said in its release that her disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety,” based on investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who sees Stone or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

There is complete information at Twitter.com/VSPalerts.