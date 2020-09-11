Sex and drug charges against man in Martinsville have been continued until November

Penn was 36 years old and the girl was 15 at the time the incidents are alleged to have occurred.

Penn also has three pending federal charges against him. Filed in U.S. Federal Court, Western District of Virginia are two charges of sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 21 and Dec. 3 and unlawful transport of firearms on Dec. 7.

Those cases have been assigned to Judge Jackson Kiser, but no court date is listed. The indictment for the charges was handed down on March 5 and remains sealed and unredacted.

Penn pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm as a violent felon and distribution of marijuana in South Boston in 2014.

He was sentenced to 5 years for the firearm charge, 1 year for possession of cocaine and 5 years for marijuana distribution, with all of the time suspended and with credit for the 10 months he remained jail awaiting trial.

Then, in July charges of possession of cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I or II drug in Martinsville were certified to a Martinsville Grand Jury.

Penn is scheduled to appear twice in Martinsville Circuit Court on Nov. 10: first at 9 a.m. to have a new trial date set on the sex charges and then a 2 p.m. to be arraigned on the drug charges.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

