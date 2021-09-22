 Skip to main content
Stabbing victims not cooperating with Martinsville Police
Stabbing victims not cooperating with Martinsville Police

The 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road begins at the intersection with Blankenship Road, across the street from Hooker Field.

Martinsville Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Very little information is being made available about an incident that was discovered in the 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road at 3:52 p.m. when officers responded to a call and found two people with stab wounds that were not considered life-threatening, a MPD release stated.

It was not made clear exactly where the two injured people were found, but a preliminary investigation has led police to believe the stabbing occurred somewhere else.

Again, it was not clear where the stabbing may have occurred, why the victims were found at a different location, whether they may have stabbed each other or whether someone else stabbed them.

The unanswered questions may be because police are receiving very little cooperation from the stabbing victims, the release said. 

Investigators are asking for the public's help with information related to the case. 

If you can help, contact Lt. Sandy Hines at 276-403-5328 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award of up to $2,500. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

