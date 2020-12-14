State partially rejects circuit judge's plan to reopen courts to jury trials

A plan submitted by Judge G. Carter Greer to reopen courts in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County to jury trials has been rejected partially.
Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett had said last week that a "Resumption of Jury Trial" application had been filed, and on Monday he said he had learned that the plan submitted for the three courts of the 21st Judicial Circuit was turned down.
"I have been informed this plan was rejected by the three-justice panel of the Supreme Court of Virginia," Pritchett said. "I was not told why it was rejected, but I do know it was not totally rejected. .. that clarification and more detail was requested."
Greer's application is not the only one that has not been accepted.
In October the Virginia Supreme Court rejected a plan by Chief Judge David Carson of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem courts, because the application included all the courts under one proposal instead of having a separate plan for each courthouse in the circuit.
Carson resubmitted his plan and was approved.
"The court is currently rewriting the proposal and will submit it when Judge Greer is ready to submit it," Pritchett said.
The Virginia Supreme Court, which halted jury trials when the pandemic began in March, has approved plans for 46 circuit courts to resume jury trials, including Franklin County, Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Pritchett said the system does not allow him to produce a report that would show the number of jury trials on hold, but he was able to find out how many were waiting in Martinsville.
"I did a hearing date search on jury type and had to manually count to get close to an answer," Pritchett said. "[There are] 16 defendants [who] have requested trial by jury, and their cases have been continued until the Supreme Court accepts the Resumption of Jury Trial proposal for Martinsville Circuit Court, or until ... the Judicial Emergency is ended," he said.
That emergency is scheduled to expire in January, but it has been continued several times.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
