State partially rejects circuit judge's plan to reopen courts to jury trials

A plan submitted by Judge G. Carter Greer to reopen courts in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County to jury trials has been rejected partially.

Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett had said last week that a "Resumption of Jury Trial" application had been filed, and on Monday he said he had learned that the plan submitted for the three courts of the 21st Judicial Circuit was turned down.

"I have been informed this plan was rejected by the three-justice panel of the Supreme Court of Virginia," Pritchett said. "I was not told why it was rejected, but I do know it was not totally rejected. .. that clarification and more detail was requested."

Greer's application is not the only one that has not been accepted.

In October the Virginia Supreme Court rejected a plan by Chief Judge David Carson of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem courts, because the application included all the courts under one proposal instead of having a separate plan for each courthouse in the circuit.

Carson resubmitted his plan and was approved.

"The court is currently rewriting the proposal and will submit it when Judge Greer is ready to submit it," Pritchett said.