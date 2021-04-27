Stuart man charged with shooting up the vehicle of a Ridgeway man visiting his wife

A Stuart man is in jail after coming home and finding a Ridgeway man with his wife and then allegedly shooting up the man’s vehicle as he was trying to leave.

Justin Matthew Moore, 36, of Pole Bridge Road came home early Monday morning and found Christopher Lee Hess, 32, of Ridgeway inside his home, a Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said.

“Hess was invited into the home by Moore’s wife,” PCSO Lt. Steve Austin said in the release. "An altercation took place inside of the residence.”

Hess got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away, and that’s when Moore allegedly fired a gun, striking the vehicle several times, the release said.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured during the incident,” Austin said. “Once the altercation is over and one party is leaving, you just can’t start firing shots at them.”

Moore was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm and is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.