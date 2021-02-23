Surveillance cameras capture deadly shootout at El Norteno Restaurant

A dramatic account of the deadly shootout at El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville unfolded Monday during the bond hearing for one of two men charged in the incident on Feb. 5.

Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville was denied bond in Martinsville General District Court and will remain in jail while facing two counts of malicious assault in which a victim was injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting in a public place causing injury after two men died and two were seriously injured at the Patrick Henry Mall.

Another man arrested that night, Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in death. He is scheduled for a bond hearing on March 1 in Martinsville General District Court.

Police have said several customers in the bar area of the restaurant began arguing at about 10:30 p.m. when weapons were produced and shots rang out, leaving Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, dead.

And the events of that night became much clearer during the hearing in testimony from Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, who described how investigators watched the confrontation unfold on video.