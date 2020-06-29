Suspect arrested, 2 from Martinsville sought in shooting death of Bassett man

Gillespie's address is listed as Apartment 3 of the complex where the shooting occurred.

According to court records in Henry County, Williams was out on bail at the time of the shooting on a charge of grand larceny of an automobile. He had been arrested on March 24, the same day as the alleged offense, and released on bond on April 9.

He had been scheduled to return to Henry County General District Court on June 25.

Gillespie had been arrested on March 18 for a parole violation and appeared to have been in the Henry County jail until about May 6.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports-utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.

Perry said then that his department was looking for Gillespie and the vehicle.

Earlier this month, HCSO Capt. T.S. Barker had said the investigators were concerned about the welfare of Gillespie and that they had located all other "parties of interest," but on Monday the release from Barker stated Gillespie had been arrested and that Fish and McCallister are now wanted and still at large.