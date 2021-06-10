Teenager gets 10 years for his role in shooting in Circle K parking lot

Valentine was transferred to W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center in Danville, and his name was not released because of his age.

Martinsville Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Paula Bowen said at the time that, if a judge found sufficient evidence on the felony charges to send those cases to Circuit Court, Valentine could be tried as an adult and that is what happened.

During the Dec. 2019 term a Martinsville Grand Jury indicted Valentine on charges of attempted second-degree murder, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

In May of 2020 Valentine turned 18 and in Jan. of this year he had reached a plea arrangement with the prosecution.

In exchange for dropping the attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Valentine pleaded guilty to an amended charge of maliciously shoot at a car (principal second) and possession of a weapon by a violent felon (principal second).

Principal in the second-degree means that the person is charged with assisting another in the commission of a crime and is present when the crime is being committed but does not actually participate in the crime.