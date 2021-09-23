Texas man indicted for rape of 12-year-old Bassett girl

Stone wrote that Collins was made aware of numerous messages between Feb. 7 and Feb 10 that involved Merritt and the girl.

Those messages include the girl's asking Merritt if he had enjoyed having sexual intercourse with her and "multiple photographs of the girl and Merritt together at a tent in the woods on Feb. 10."

"There are also messages from the girl to Merritt stating, in essence, that the girl was craving food and that it was a sign that she was pregnant to which Merritt tells her that she is not pregnant," Stone wrote.

The complaint shows a cellular telephone belonging to the girl was seized by police on Feb. 11, and Investigator M.D. Wagoner located a video on the phone taken the day before that showed the girl "not wearing garments on the lower half of her body" and "sitting on a naked male's lap."

There were other videos on the phone, and all appeared to be taken from the "same tent in the woods that the girl and Merritt were photographed together."

Stone had explained in his complaint that his investigation determined that Merritt and the girl met on Instagram, a social media site, in December.

"Merritt then traveled from Spring Harris, TX, with the only apparent purpose of meeting the 12-year-old girl," he wrote.