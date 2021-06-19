The Martinsville man-shot-wife case that bedevils the prosecutor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graphic details

Evidence from the lab and the Medical Examiner's report was consistent: The gunshot that killed Amber Ives was not self-inflicted.

"What we're looking for -- and this gets pretty graphic -- is for the gun to be placed kind of on the temple," Hall said. "We're not going to see any stippling on the chest and arms. It's all going to be inside the brain cavity. There's no nice way to put that.

"Now we don’t see that here, what we see here is stippling on her chest and her arms, the bullet hole is not on the temple, it's a little bit above the ear and it's a clean shot, but what we're expecting to see in the brain cavity is just not there, it's on the body."

Hall said everything pointed to David Ives being very close to Amber Ives when she was shot, so Ratcliffe went back to speak with him again.

"He's confronted with the evidence recovered at the murder scene and the medical examiner's findings, and at this point, he makes his third statement to Investigator Ratcliffe," Hall said. "Even after confronted with the findings, David continued to say Amber had shot herself, but he changed his story a little bit to say he was in there shaving when she shot herself and he heard the gun go off."