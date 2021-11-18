Trial date set in murder and conspiracy in death of former investigator's wife

Rogers will appear again in Henry County Circuit Court on Jan. 26 to have her trial date set.

Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke is also charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. Martinsville attorney Perry Harrold is representing Russell.

Harrold told Williams on Wednesday that he thought he would be ready for trial by the end of the month, but would let him know if he discovered that he could not be.

McPheeters, sitting in the gallery behind Harrold, leaned over and could be heard telling Harrold that his client, Morse, was "absolutely ready" for trial and offered to exchange court dates with Harrold.

Harrold asked Williams if the offer would be acceptable to him and also asked Henry County Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester if he had an issue with exchanging dates with McPheeters.