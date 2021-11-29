Trial of former investigator in murder of wife begins in Henry County

“She’s not breathing at all,” Morse said.

While waiting for police and rescue to arrive, Morse told the dispatcher he last had spoken with his wife around 9:30 the night before as he was leaving for work in Woolwine, and she had asked him to pick up some biscuits and gravy from Hardee’s on his way home in the morning.

The first officer to arrive on the scene was Cpl. Robert Miller with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

“In the bedroom there was a female that was cold to the touch on the bed with a gunshot wound to her head,” said Miller. “There was no gun nearby.”

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry testified that he lived nearby and was the second officer to arrive at the Morse’s home.

Perry said Morse told him it looked like whoever had shot his wife had gained entry to the home from the back of the house, and two outdoor security cameras on the property were both inoperable.

Henry County Sgt. Matt Duffy, who was the patrol supervisor on duty that morning, said he took Morse outside to “get some air.”

Nester played the bodycam footage from the officers on the scene, including Duffy’s.