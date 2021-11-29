Trial of former investigator in murder of wife begins in Henry County

The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Judge David Williams called for a recess shortly after noon and said the trial of David Lee Morse would continue at 1 p.m., but when the time came, a bailiff said Williams had become ill and court would not reconvene until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Morse, 67, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County is being tried on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Pamela Morse, 63, who was found on May 13, 2020, in bed dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
The first to take the witness stand Monday morning was Deputy Director of 911 Communications Tierra Dillard,who said the 911 call came in at 7:52 a.m.
Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester then played that 10-minute 911 call Morse had made.
“My wife’s been shot,” Morse said between sobs. “I just got in from work and she’s in the bed. She’s been shot.”
Morse, who was a Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator for 12 years and for 13 years prior to that he worked for the Patrick County Sheriff’s Department, told the dispatcher that his wife was “cold to the touch” that she had “been shot in the head” and that there were no suspects around.
“She’s not breathing at all,” Morse said.
While waiting for police and rescue to arrive, Morse told the dispatcher he last had spoken with his wife around 9:30 the night before as he was leaving for work in Woolwine, and she had asked him to pick up some biscuits and gravy from Hardee’s on his way home in the morning.
The first officer to arrive on the scene was Cpl. Robert Miller with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
“In the bedroom there was a female that was cold to the touch on the bed with a gunshot wound to her head,” said Miller. “There was no gun nearby.”
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry testified that he lived nearby and was the second officer to arrive at the Morse’s home.
Perry said Morse told him it looked like whoever had shot his wife had gained entry to the home from the back of the house, and two outdoor security cameras on the property were both inoperable.
Henry County Sgt. Matt Duffy, who was the patrol supervisor on duty that morning, said he took Morse outside to “get some air.”
Nester played the bodycam footage from the officers on the scene, including Duffy’s.
“I have a 2010 Jeep that’s missing,” Morse could be seen on the video sitting in a chair outside talking to Duffy. “Two guns are missing from the bedroom, maybe more.”
Morse told Duffy he kept guns around the house for protection from possible intruders.
“It had to be by surprise, because she [Pamela Morse] knows how to shoot,” Morse was heard saying on the bodycam footage.
Henry County Lt. Jason Keller testified that when he went into the house it appeared to either “be in disarray or was cluttered.”
Jennifer Helms took the stand next.
“The victim was my mother,” Helms said in a broken voice. “David told me they had busted in the back door and they shot her.”
Perry said his department secured the scene and turned the investigation over to the Virginia State Police (VSP) because of Morse’s prior employment with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
VSP Special Agent Billy McCraw was the first state police officer to arrive.
Morse “admitted he had been seeing Tanna Fitzgerald and he didn’t think his wife knew about the affair,” said McCraw. “He said he didn’t think Fitzgerald was involved.”
McCraw said as they began processing the scene they swabbed for red stains found in the bathroom and kitchen, collected a couch pillow in the den that had a hole in it and what appeared to be gunpowder burns on it and recovered a bullet near the body.
“Things were scattered throughout the house,” said McCraw.
VSP Special Agent Rick Conley is now retired, but on the day Pamela Morse was found dead he was working in Roanoke.
“I was called in to assist and was on my way to Henry County when I learned the victim’s cellphone had been pinged in Franklin County on Brown Hill Road,” Conley said.
Conley said he drove to the location and it turned out to be a cell tower site.
VSP Special Agent E.W. Blackstock caught up with Conley at the cell tower, and both were passed by a small white pickup occupied by two women.
Conley said Blackstock told him something about the truck didn’t seem right to him, so they followed it to 525 Holly Ridge Road. Several people were at the house there, he said, and they discovered one of the women in the truck had been Fitzgerald.
Conley said the owner of the house told him, “The man and the vehicle you are looking for is behind the property.”
Conley said the owner gave him permission to search the 14 acres his house was on, and the missing Jeep, along with Josh Russell, was found in the woods.
“The vehicle was black and parts were still maroon or reddish,” said Conley.
McCraw was called to the witness stand again and testified that contents of the Jeep, including personal belongings of Pamela Morse, were found scattered through the woods, the guns reported missing by David Morse were recovered and empty cans of black spray paint were found scattered nearby.
VSP Officer Bill O’Dell was then called to the stand and confirmed that he had retired from the department in June.
“I knew David from cases we had worked on together over the years,” said O’Dell. “There was one case that we worked together on for a long time.”
O’Dell was assigned to the Morse case and said he asked Morse if he would ride with him to the Martinsville Police Department to give a statement and answer some questions.
“On the way over there he asked me if they would be checking Facebook messages and text messages,” said O’Dell. “I told him if they haven’t already, I’m sure they would.
“He said to me that they were probably going to want to charge him with conspiracy of something.”
Asked Nester: “Didn’t you find that kind of odd?”
“I did,” said O’Dell. “After we got there I gave him a pad and a pen and told him he could write anything down he wanted.”
Nester held up a page of paper with handwriting on it.
“Is this what he wrote in his own handwriting?” asked Nester.
Nester asked Williams if he would like to have the letter read aloud in court.
“I can just read it,” said Williams.
Williams started reading, stopped and looked up.
“We’ll recess until 1 p.m.,” said Williams.
The case is expected to resume in Henry County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
