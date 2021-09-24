Two bodies found at apartments in Henry County are suspected victims of drug overdose

Two people were found dead Thursday evening at Northview Garden Apartments, and police believe both deaths were caused by drug overdose.

Henry County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Davis confirmed Friday morning that deputies were investigating both deaths and that preliminary findings indicated no signs of foul play.

"Evidence indicates the deaths were overdose related," Davis said by email.

Both bodies have been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke for autopsies.

New numbers are expected from the Virginia Department of Health in October, but the latest figures put Martinsville and Henry County in the top 25 of the highest localities in the state where unintentional overdoses occur. The city of Martinsville alone ranks third-highest in the state.

With Sovah Health-Martinsville's emergency room on diversion frequently because of an increase of COVID-19 cases, overdose cases continue to tax EMS workers and the hospital.

In 2018, there were 20 people in Martinsville and Henry County and two in Patrick County who died from drug overdoses. But the issue is far from just in this area.

