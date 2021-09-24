Two bodies found at apartments in Henry County are suspected victims of drug overdose

Two people were found dead Thursday evening at Northview Garden Apartments, and police believe both deaths were caused by drug overdose.
Henry County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Davis confirmed Friday morning that deputies were investigating both deaths and that preliminary findings indicated no signs of foul play.
"Evidence indicates the deaths were overdose related," Davis said by email.
Both bodies have been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke for autopsies.
New numbers are expected from the Virginia Department of Health in October, but the latest figures put Martinsville and Henry County in the top 25 of the highest localities in the state where unintentional overdoses occur. The city of Martinsville alone ranks third-highest in the state.
With Sovah Health-Martinsville's emergency room on diversion frequently because of an increase of COVID-19 cases, overdose cases continue to tax EMS workers and the hospital.
In 2018, there were 20 people in Martinsville and Henry County and two in Patrick County who died from drug overdoses. But the issue is far from just in this area.
Police were called to the scene of an unconscious woman on the sidewalk outside of an apartment in Falls Church on Monday evening. Police located four men and another woman unconscious inside the apartment. All of the adults were taken to the hospital and five are expected to survive. The sixth person is still fighting for his life.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report drug overdose deaths in the U.S. were be up 29.4% in 2020, and in April the Virginia Department of Health reported overdoses statewide were up 41.2%, with the majority, 71%, being fentanyl-related.
Local EMS and police are now being equipped with Narcan, a nasal spray that can save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose.
Last week, Martinsville Police were called to an apartment on Randolph Street, where the caller told the 911 dispatcher that "my mama is gone."
A city police officer administered Narcan, and the overdose victim's life was saved.
"Our community has been through a lot," Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said in November. "Drug dependency impacts lives."
Perry was responding to questions about the body of a Ferrum man that was found the previous week behind a Dumpster at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Collinsville.
Investigators said a drug overdose was suspected, and radio traffic indicated the person who discovered the body could see a needle in the hand of 40-year-old Joseph Jason Denoto.
The identity of the two victims Thursday evening has not been released. The sheriff's department typically holds such information until the next of kin has been notified and a determination of the cause of death has been verified.
