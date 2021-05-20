Two men arrested in a shooting at Valero remain in jail on reduced charges

"I was driving, and Kendall Myers was in the front seat, and Ombae and Dasyne were in the backseat," Rose said. "It was Ombae's idea to go to Valero, and I stopped there to get some gas."

The video shows a light-colored vehicle at the gas pumps closest to the building, identified by Gonzalez as the vehicle of her last customer before closing.

Then Rose identified her vehicle on the video, stopping at the gas pumps on the far side.

Two men in the video, who Rose identified as Johnson and Hairston, got out of Rose's vehicle, while a third, unidentified person gets out of the passenger-side door of the light-colored vehicle.

The video shows the three men approaching each other between the two rows of gas pumps, and one man produces a handgun and fires several times at the man who got out of the light-colored vehicle.

Rose identified the shooter in the video to be Johnson, because of the shirt she remembered him wearing that night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We left and dropped Ombae and Dasyne off on some road in the Brosville area," Rose said.

Martinsville Investigators Joe Washburn and Richard Ratcliffe responded to the scene and began collecting evidence.