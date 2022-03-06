 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men plead guilty in deadly shooting

Eggleston Hall

Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall makes his case in Martinsville Circuit Court against Rosario Eggleston's appeal for bond.

 Bill Wyatt

Two men who remained charged with the deadly shooting at a Martinsville restaurant were scheduled for a three day jury trial this week. Instead, both men pleaded guilty Thursday.

Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 22, of Collinsville and Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 22, of Martinsville, were both sentenced to 25 years, but will spend less than three years in prison for their part in a shootout that occurred both inside and outside the El Norteno Restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall.

The restaurant permanently lost its liquor license after the incident and has since closed.

Turner and Eggleston were both charged with malicious assault where a victim was injured, conspiracy in an aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in a public place with injury.

Both men pleaded guilty to an amended charge of malicious wounding and shooting in a public place with injury.

The conspiracy and use of a firearm charges were dismissed against both men.

Turner had 22 years and four months of his 25 year sentence suspended and was ordered to pay $850 in court costs.

Eggleston had 22 years and seven months of his 25 year sentence suspended and was ordered to pay $855 in court costs.

Eggleston was detained for questioning on the night of the shooting and charged the following day. He will be released in July 2023.

Turner was injured during the shooting and was not charged until over two months after the incident had occurred. He will be released in December 2023.

Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23, both of Martinsville, died that night after an altercation led to gunshots that later included a Martinsville Police officer. Turner and Tahj Kapel were wounded.

Jamal E Jenkins

Jamal E. Jenkins

A third man, Jamal Emun Jenkins, 25, of Collinsville had been charged with first degree murder after shooting Reid at the restaurant, but a grand jury declined to indict him.

That panel returned three "not true bills," a legal procedure that dismissed the charges when jurors fail to find enough evidence to charge the defendant with violating a law.

Surveillance video showed Jenkins’ stepping back, taking a military posture with his gun in both hands and shooting Reid twice, killing him inside the restaurant, but Jenkins’ attorney, John Swezey, had suggested in court hearings that his client very well may have prevented further bloodshed that night by fatally shooting Reid.

Testifying at those hearings, Tahj Kapel said he and Reid, whom he identified as his brother, had met at the restaurant on the night of the shooting to have drinks.

Kapel said they encountered Jaylen Pritchett, with whom he once had argued about a girl, and when Kapel went to the bathroom, Pritchett said something to Reid about that argument that enraged Reid.

Video played in the courtroom during previous bond hearings showed Reid walking from the bar area toward the front entrance of the restaurant and then shooting at Pritchett from the front area and missing.

El Norteno

El Norteno Mexican Restaurant is located at Patrick Henry Mall.

Pritchett ran back to the bar area, and Kapel said Reid tried to go after him.

Martin, also a patron in the restaurant, was behind Reid, and Kapel said he was behind Martin when the two tried to hold back Reid. Instead, Reid turned and shot Martin at point-blank range.

That’s when the video showed Jenkins move into the front dining area, where he fired twice at Reid, striking him in the side and in the leg. A medical examiner’s report determined the shot to Reid’s side was fatal.

Earlier testimony explained that Jenkins wasn’t with the crowd having drinks that night, but he was acquainted with many of them, including his best friend, Martin, who had been shot.

Jenkins had ordered food and was waiting near the cash register, dressed for his upcoming shift at Monogram Foods, when the argument and shooting began.

After he shot Reid, Jenkins left with restaurant personnel fleeing the scene through a rear exit in the kitchen area. There he was met by police who noticed he was armed, and when asked if he was involved in the shooting, Jenkins said “yes.”

Testimony revealed that Jenkins cooperated with police outside the restaurant while he was detained and surrendered his weapon.

Back inside the restaurant, Kapel said he picked up the guns lying next to Reid and Martin to prevent anyone else from getting them.

He said he then walked out of the front door of the restaurant to get his Jeep and intended to drive to the front entrance, so he could go back inside and get Reid to take him to the hospital.

Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, the lead investigator on the case, testified that video showed Kapel inside the restaurant and walking over to Martin and Reid just after they had been shot and picking up their guns.

Mitchell said the video then showed Eggleston, a patron at the restaurant, going to the bar area from the hallway, where he met up with Turner, another patron, and they talked before moving toward the patio.

Outside, Mitchell said the video showed Kapel standing about 20 yards away from the patio, facing Church Street with no gun visible, and a man in a pink sweatshirt passed by and appeared to speak to Kapel.

Mitchell said that was when Turner, for reasons not yet revealed, opened fire on Kapel, and Eggleston joined in, but Kapel did not appear to return fire.

Martinsville Police Officer Chase Bennett was identified in court as the first officer to arrive on the scene while Turner and Eggleston were still shooting in the direction of Kapel.

Mitchell said Bennet’s body-camera video captured Bennett yelling at Turner and Eggleston to put their guns down before Bennett began returning fire with a patrol rifle.

Turner was shot in both legs and was hospitalized for several weeks after shooting.

Rosario N Eggleston

Rosario N. Eggleston

Jamel Turner

Turner

 MPD

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

