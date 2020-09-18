Two men sentenced in guns, drugs cases, and another pleads guilty on an alcohol charge in Martinsville Circuit Court

A Ridgeway man was sentenced on drug charges and a Martinsville man was sentenced on gun charges in Martinsville Circuit Court on Thursday.

Courts in Martinsville have not been very active because of COVID-19 restrictions, but more cases on the docket are being heard lately, particularly in Martinsville Circuit Court.

Brent Douglas Wagoner of Ridgeway was sentenced to 10 years for distribution of heroin and 5 years for distribution of naloxone on Oct. 25, 2018. He also was sentenced to 5 years for distribution of imitation heroin on Jan. 14, 2019. All 20 years in prison were suspended.

Wagoner was sentenced to 30 days with 28 suspended in Henry County General District Court on Aug. 13 for shoplifting on Oct. 23.

He’s due back in Martinsville Circuit Court on Nov. 10 for his arraignment for distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl on April 22, 2019.

Also in Martinsville Circuit Court on Thursday, Demonte Lawon Waller of Martinsville was sentenced to 10 years for maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling, 5 years for property damage and 12 months for shooting in a public place with no injury. All 16 years in prison were suspended.

Friday morning in Martinsville Circuit Court Chelsea Glen Sturgeon of Martinsville pleaded guilty to the illegal manufacture of alcohol and fined $507 including court costs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

