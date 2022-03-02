Two men sentenced to prison for unrelated crimes in Henry County

Two men were convicted of unrelated crimes in Henry County Circuit Court in December with both receiving time in prison.

Michael Joey Davis, 46, of Fieldale, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 17 years in prison with 13 years and three months suspended after he was found guilty of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, strangulation of a family or household member, assault and batter of a family or household member and brandish a firearm.

Davis was also ordered to pay $1,485 in court costs and will be on supervised probation for 10 years after his release.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Clerk’s office revealed Henry County Deputy K.L. Thompson responded on Jan. 29, 2020, to a residence at 2704 The Great Road, on a report of a disturbance.

Thompson wrote in his report that he determined Davis and Yolander Witcher lived at the house and were involved in a relationship.

When Thompson arrived, Witcher told him that Davis had “pushed her while she was in the bathroom, causing her to fall in the shower,” his report said.

Witcher told Thompson she went to her room and Davis “pushed her onto the bed and grabbed her by her neck and choked her causing her to not be able to breath,” Thompson wrote.

The report stated that Witcher told Thompson that Davis left her room and came back with a gun and pointed it at her.

“Witcher said she was afraid to leave the house with Davis there with a gun,” Thompson wrote.

A Taurus 380 semi-automatic pistol was seized and Davis was arrested, Thompson’s report said.

Martinsville man convicted on sex charges

In an unrelated case, a Martinsville man was found guilty in December in Henry County Circuit Court of multiple sex charges involving a family member.

The Bulletin does not release the names of victims involved in crimes of a sexual nature.

Paul Travis Edwards, 44, of Martinsville, was sentenced on Dec. 22 to 52 years in prison with 50 years suspended after he was found guilty of two amended charges from aggravated sexual battery of a mentally incapacitated person to sexual battery and 10 counts of aggravated sexual battery by a parent.

Edwards was also ordered to pay $5,430 in court costs and will be on supervisors probation for 27 years after his release.

Martinsville woman sentenced on drug charges

Jacqueline Marie Pritchett, 56, of Martinsville will serve no time in jail after pleading guilty to drug charges in Martinsville Circuit Court.

Pritchett pleaded guilty on Sept. 14 to conspiracy to distribution oxycodone and two counts of distribution of oxycodone.

On Feb. 17, Pritchett was sentenced to a 15 year suspended sentence and six years probation.

Pritchett was also ordered to pay $380 in restitution and $1,695 in court costs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

