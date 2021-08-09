Two men set to stand trial in the deadly El Norteno Restaurant shooting

Surveillance video clearly showed Jenkins' stepping back, taking a military posture with his gun in both hands and shooting Reid twice, killing him inside the restaurant, but Jenkins’ attorney, John Swezey, had suggested in court hearings that his client very well may have prevented further bloodshed that night by fatally shooting Reid.

Testifying at those hearings, Tahj Kapel said he and Reid, whom he identified as his brother, had met at El Norteno at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville on the night of the shooting to have drinks.

Kapel said they encountered Jaylen Pritchett, with whom he once had argued about a girl, and when Kapel went to the bathroom, Pritchett said something to Reid about that argument that enraged Reid.

Video played in the courtroom during previous bond hearings showed Reid walking from the bar area toward the front entrance of the restaurant and then shooting at Pritchett from the front area and missing.

Pritchett ran back to the bar area, and Kapel said Reid tried to go after him.

Martin, also a patron in the restaurant, was behind Reid, and Kapel said he was behind Martin when the two tried to hold back Reid. Instead, Reid turned and shot Martin at point-blank range.