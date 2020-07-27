Unidentified woman drops off person with gunshot wounds at hospital; sheriff's office looking for information

The Henry County Sheriff's Office reports investigating a malicious wounding after a Collinsville man was dropped off at the emergency room Sunday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

An unidentified woman dropped the man off and left the emergency room of Sovah Health-Martinsville without providing any information.

A helicopter eventually flew the person who was shot - Jamie Lyn Preston, 37, of 24 Featherstone Dr. - to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office reports

The sheriff's office says it is now looking from Brittany Monique Williams, 29, of Axton, believing that the incident happened at her Axton home of 3634 Hobson Rd.

Anyone with information can call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

