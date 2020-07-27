You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Unidentified woman drops off person with gunshot wounds at hospital; sheriff's office looking for information
0 comments
breaking top story

Unidentified woman drops off person with gunshot wounds at hospital; sheriff's office looking for information

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Henry County Sheriff's Office reports investigating a malicious wounding after a Collinsville man was dropped off at the emergency room Sunday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

An unidentified woman dropped the man off and left the emergency room of Sovah Health-Martinsville without providing any information.

A helicopter eventually flew the person who was shot - Jamie Lyn Preston, 37, of 24 Featherstone Dr. - to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office reports 

The sheriff's office says it is now looking from Brittany Monique Williams, 29, of Axton, believing that the incident happened at her Axton home of 3634 Hobson Rd.

Anyone with information can call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). 

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men in custody for Henry shootings
Crime News

Two men in custody for Henry shootings

  • Updated

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning deputies have arrested two men in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News