UPDATE: 2 dead bodies found in residence in Bassett

Preliminary results of the autopsies on two bodies found by Henry County Sheriff's deputies Thursday afternoon showed no signs of foul play or homicide.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office on Friday indicated that the manner of death for both bodies, apparently dead for several days inside a residence in Bassett, was determined to be natural causes.

They were identified as Luther Willie Wagoner, 68, and Pennar Elizabeth Helton, 78, both of 151 Belcroft Circle in Bassett, which is the address where their bodies were found, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call reporting two apparently dead people inside. That’s when deputies found Wagoner and Helton.

Property records indicate the residence is a mobile home with a ramp for the disabled attached to it.

The release said evidence at the scene indicated the pair had been dead for several days. Their bodies were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke.