UPDATE: Axton man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death in Martinsville

An Axton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death Monday of a Martinsville man in Henry County.

Taylor Paige Thomas, 23, of Axton is being held in Henry County Jail after investigators say he shot and killed Jeremiah Jerron Turner, 20, in his home on Lakewood Park Drive in Martinsville.

The charges emerged following a call to the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center at about 1:47 p.m. Monday that shots had been fired 200 Lakewood Park Drive, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release said.

When deputies arrived about five minutes later, they found Turner dead from what they said was multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they learned that Thomas had gone to the house on Lakewood Park, knocked on the door and then had gone inside, the release said.

There Thomas met Turner, and the two of them went into a bedroom, the release said.

Investigators said that shortly after Thomas entered the bedroom, multiple gunshots were fired, and Thomas fled the residence.

That’s where deputies found Turner’s body, which was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke for an autopsy.