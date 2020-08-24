UPDATE: Bassett man sought in shooting has been arrested

A Bassett man wanted for shooting his roommate in the head has been arrested.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday morning that Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, is in custody and charged in the shooting of Brenda Sue Turner, 46, of 83 Blossom St. in Bassett on Saturday night.
Deputies said Turner was alert and coherent when she was found at her home by deputies responding to a 911 call just before midnight, a sheriff’s office release said. She was airlifted to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries and her condition were not disclosed.
Millner, who lives at the same address as Turner, had been sought since the incident. There were no details about how and when he was arrested.
He has been charged with three felonies, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.
Deputies ask that anyone having information regarding this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
